PUBG Expands First-Person To All Modes In Latest Weekly Update

Dedicated first-person mode is barely a week old in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, but developer Bluehole has already decided to expand it from the initial offering. The weekly update released Thursday fixes a number of bugs in the battle royale shooter and brings first-person mode to squads.

First-person was added to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in the monthly update released last week. This was only available in the Solo and Duo modes, however, and not in all regions. The weekly update that dropped Thursday adds a first-person mode for Squads plus makes servers available in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The catch is leaderboards are still not available on the first-person game modes yet. The modes are still in beta, so Bluehole has some work yet to do to bring the more challenging game modes up to par in PUBG.

The move from the third-person view to a first-person view dramatically alters the PUBG gameplay. Experienced players use the third-person camera to peek around corners and scout in all directions. The first-person camera provides a much narrower field of vision by comparison and forces players into a much more careful gameplay style when trying to move through buildings or crossing fields.

Other major changes with the PUBG weekly update is the re-introduction of the ability to reconnect to a match in the event a player is dropped from the servers. Bluehole notes that this is still being tested, though, and warns players to expect bugs.

The PUBG weekly update also introduces a number of bug fixes. This includes being able to see the mark of the player being spectated on the world map and mini-map, plus the elimination of a visual bug when spectating a player who is prone on a hill viewing down their scope.

The character animation when using throwables while prone has been improved while another animation bug that caused a player to stand before crouching while being revived is also fixed. Meanwhile, the placement of a character’s wrists on a steering wheel has been improved.

There is still no word on when heavily desired features like killcam replays will be available. One of the major criticisms of the game is players not understanding how or from where they were killed.

[Featured Image by Bluehole, Inc]