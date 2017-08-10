Mariah Carey News: Fired Choreographer Speaks Out About Diva’s Recent Performances, Mariah Being Mariah

Mariah Carey has been raising concerns of fans and critics alike, seeing as the usually on-point superstar — who has a vocal range like no other — has appeared to be very low-energy and checked-out while performing as of late.

It is true that Mariah may be simply exhausted due to her intense performance schedule over the past couple of years, including a Vegas residency that recently wrapped and last year’s world tour. However, one would think that this seasoned performer would be used to this sort of demanding schedule.

Carey’s latest tour with Lionel Richie is revealing a more checked-out diva who clearly needs a bit of a break. In addition, Mariah has gained quite a bit of weight, which has brought some criticism against the singer on social media. Do the weight gain and harsh criticisms have something to do with Mimi’s on-stage complacency?

A former choreographer for the star, who Carey actually fired, has spoken out about Mariah’s recent onstage demeanor in an interview with Complex, and he pretty much states that what fans are seeing is just Mariah being Mariah.

Anthony Burrell, Carey’s former choreographer and creative director who was fired after the New Year’s Eve disaster in New York City this year, shares that if the diva doesn’t want to do something, she just doesn’t. He explains that Mariah is a singer first, adding that it’s always a challenge to get artists like Carey “to think physically and not just vocally.”

While Burrell was on team Carey, the choreographer had definite goals he wanted to achieve in regard to upping the diva’s performance game. HuffPost shares the words of Mariah’s former creative director.

“I wanted to give Mariah a modern push to revamp her, give her a fresher, more modern feel, make her more aware of her body and her lines, and not look like her feet hurt when she’s walking.”

In the end, Anthony Burrell was at odds with Mariah’s team, who he insists are “inexperienced” and simply go about things using a “trial and error” method, as opposed to “protecting the singer” from possible mess-ups and “missteps.”

Although fans are concerned about Mariah’s most recent performances, Burrell insists that her latest onstage demeanor is just “typical Mariah.” The dancer adds that the singer’s “lackluster” performances are “taking away her star.”

Although the diva may be a bit exhausted due to her ongoing and demanding performance schedule, apparently she has quite a stretch before there is an end in sight, seeing as Mariah Carey will be performing with Richie into the fall and then will return to her Vegas residency for a special Christmas production.

