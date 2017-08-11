Kim Kardashian, Allegedly ‘Spiraling’ Kanye West’s ‘Darkest Secrets’ Reportedly May Leak In ‘Bitter’ Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian may behave as if she’s told all of her secrets to her faithful Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) viewers and social media followers, from her diet to her children to her beauty tips. But a new report claims that Kim still has secrets no one except her innermost circle knows, and those secrets reportedly are connected to her husband, Kanye West, as well as the family’s reality show. Now, an allegedly “bitter” lawsuit reportedly threatens to reveal all of Kardashian and West’s “darkest secrets” amid allegations that the rapper is “stressed out” and “spiraling.”

In Touch told readers that regardless of whether Kim and her rapper husband want to tell all, the “truth is about to come out.” The motivation for Kardashian and West to spill their deepest secrets allegedly has nothing to do with ratings for KUWTK or a desire to come clean with fans, however. Instead, the impetus for Kim and Kanye to share their secrets has to do with a lawsuit, according to In Touch.

“[Kanye West] is embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with his insurance company.”

The magazine reported that the insurance company allegedly “refuses to cover damages that are the result of his canceled Saint Pablo tour… (canceled after Kanye was hospitalized for a nervous breakdown).”

Consequently, Kardashian and her husband could be going to court, where they reportedly may have to unveil what the magazine called their “darkest secrets” during the legal proceedings. A family insider detailed the alleged situation to In Touch.

“This whole lawsuit can blow up in Kanye’s face, because if this goes to trial, then all of his and Kim Kardashian’s secrets will come out,” claimed the source.

The insider also alleged that West has “opened a can of worms by launching this lawsuit,” warning about the possible results of what could reportedly emerge if Kim and the rapper do go to court. And it’s supposedly not just Kardashian and her husband, but the entire Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan who could be affected, according to the family insider.

“What comes out could be devastating to Kanye, his marriage to Kim, and the Kardashian family.”

The potential for revealing unknown tidbits about the reality TV stars reportedly goes beyond the innermost family. The source claimed that the clan is worried about what is on previously unseen footage taken as part of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians. If the tapes become part of the legal proceedings, what could emerge might shock viewers, according to the insider.

What precisely is on that unseen footage from the reality TV show is not clear at this point, but the insider claimed that the Kardashian clan worries that the tapes might show how the stars “really” feel about one another, along with concerns such as Scott Disick’s alleged partying.

All of that unreleased footage, if revealed, could hurt the show and the stars, according to the source.

“That could reveal just how fake the show is and damage Kim and Kanye’s credibility.”

Ultimately, the lawsuit could be costly for Kardashian, West, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, added the insider. And the cost could be so high in terms not just of money but revelations, but the source questioned whether they could recover.

“This lawsuit can cost Kanye and Kim — and the rest of the Kardashians — a lot,” summed up the insider. “If there’s a trial, they will have to answer some very difficult questions. They pressure is going to be immense, and Kanye, Kim, and the Kardashians may never be the same again.”

Celebuzz also reported on the situation, claiming that the situation is so “awkward” that it “could end in divorce” for Kardashian and West.

Noting that Kim’s “deepest and darkest secrets are about to be spilled,” the media outlet claimed it is “all Kanye West’s fault” because of the attempt to sue an insurance company, Lloyd’s of London, regarding covering damages stemming from the canceled “Saint Pablo Tour.”

“The rapper has put his wife in a vulnerable and compromising position that may legally force her to reveal things…she never wants [to leak].”

According to Celebuzz, Kardashian has previously testified about West, including allegations about drug use. In her alleged secret testimony, Kim “told investigators her husband had a valid prescription for Percocet and took painkillers for a short time before the cancellation of his tour,” according to the media outlet, which cited insiders’ claims that Kardashian has more private details that could be leaked amid the lawsuit.

All of these allegations have reportedly mounted up to intense pressure for everyone involved. As a result, an insider told Radar Online, allegedly “stressed” West reportedly is “spiraling out of control again behind the scenes.”

The source said that Kanye’s marriage to Kim remains a “major work in progress.” In addition to the alleged stress of his marriage, the insider claimed that West suffers from “business problems galore.” However, Kardashian allegedly is suffering as well.

Another insider told Radar that Kim is concerned about her marriage and her husband.

“Kim is just dumbfounded at what a liability Kanye turned into.”

However, Kardashian’s reported concerns don’t end there. The source also claimed that Kim is not sure what to do about the reported third child that a surrogate is allegedly carrying.

