This New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory About Jaime, Cersei, And Tyrion Could Change Everything

Azor Ahai has been the subject of speculation for many years, but one fan theory could change everything you thought you knew about Game of Thrones. How are Jaime, Cersei, and Tyrion Lannister connected to the legendary figure who was prophesied to defeat the White Walkers?

According to Hollywood Life, Reddit fan poseidonwaves postulates that Jaime is actually Azor Ahai and will defeat the Night King and put an end to the long night. The theory states that Jaime and Cersei are Targaryens and their real father was King Aerys, also known as the Mad King. That would leave Tyrion as the only true remaining member of House Lannister, whose sigil is a lion.

In the prophecy, Azor Ahai fought the White Walkers and defeated them with a specially forged sword called Lightbringer. It took Azor three attempts to forge the mythical blade. In his first attempt, Azor spent 30 days forging the blade only to have it shatter when he cooled it in water. He then forged another sword for 50 days and thrust it into a lion, but the sword failed again. In his final attempt, Azor forged the blade for 100 days before stabbing it into his lover’s heart. The sword killed Azor’s lover and trapped her soul, creating the mythical weapon.

If Jaime is Azor, then News reports that killing Tyrion and Cersei would fulfill the prophecy. After all, Tyrion represents the lion in the prophecy while Cersei is the lover. Further, Jaime is the one who killed the Mad King to protect those he loved in King’s Landing. He also saved Brienne from certain death and let Tyrion escape after killing their father. Although Jaime has a bad reputation, he could very well be the “Prince That Was Promised.”

Although there isn’t any hard evidence to back up the theory, last season revealed that Jon Snow is a Targaryen himself. Daenerys Targaryen, meanwhile, has three dragons, which leaves one spot open for another Targaryen. Of course, George R.R. Martin is famous for throwing out conventional theories in favor of something more complex, so only time will tell if this theory pans out.

