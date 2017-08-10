‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Made A Mistake Choosing Bryan? Eric Bigger Thinks So

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo as the winning bachelor on the season finale this past Monday. Eric Bigger, one of the losing contestants, now claims that she’s made a mistake.

One of this year’s Bachelorette’s former contestants is not being supportive of her final choice. Eric Bigger stopped by the Almost Famous podcast with former Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise stars Ashley Ionconetti and Ben Higgins after the controversial season finale.

Bigger said that he did not think that Rachel “picked the right man in that moment, E! News reported.

When he watched this season of The Bachelorette back, Eric thought that Bryan did seem like the obvious frontrunner up until the end when he said that he seemed like the “rebound” choice after Rachel let Peter go.

The former Bachelorette contestant even said that he “felt bad for Bryan.”

In Eric’s opinion, Rachel decided to give Abasolo the final rose “because she had to [make a decision] as opposed to what she felt.” He was pretty sure that she was more into Peter, but maybe Bryan seemed like the safer option.

Bigger also commented that it was probably Peter’s obvious hesitation that kept Rachel hanging on the entire season saying, “sometimes something too good might not last because there’s no resistance.”

The reality contestant added that people “need challenges in life to change.”

Rachel Lindsay defended her fiance during an interview with E! News’ Zuri Hall. The Bachelorette said that the show was “a week of filming that’s put into two hours” and that she was disappointed that people “didn’t really get to see [their] love story unfold” the way she had experienced it.

“We had a lot of depth to our relationship. It’s very mature. Through time, maybe people will see that.”

However, from Eric’s point of view, Bryan might feel like a “consolation prize.”

Ashley I. asked Bigger whether or not he thought Rachel and Bryan would end up getting married, to which he said that “it will only work if they’re willing to sacrifice, commit, and love each other unconditionally.”

