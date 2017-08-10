Heidi Montag Shows Off Pregnant Belly In Bikini With Spencer Pratt In Hawaii Before The Baby Arrives

Heidi Montag proudly displayed her very pregnant belly in a pink bikini on the beaches of Hawaii with her husband, Spencer Pratt, as they squeezed in one last vacation before the baby arrives.

The former stars of The Hills flew off to Hawaii on a “babymoon” before their newborn son is born. Heidi Montag cradled her baby bump as she walked beside her husband on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii.

The 30-year-old mom-to-be looked happy and relaxed as she posed for some pregnancy photos in front of the ocean. Her husband of eight years was close by, getting in some of the photographs holding Heidi’s hand and, in one shot, scooping her up in his arms by the water, the Daily Mail reported.

Heidi had her long blonde hair swept over her shoulders in beachy waves and wore a necklace with her bright bikini.

The former reality stars recently talked to Jackie Schimmel on her podcast, The Bitch Bible, and Heidi said that she absolutely loved being pregnant.

The podcast host asked if she missed drinking alcohol, and although Montag did say she definitely enjoyed drinking, she admitted that throughout her pregnancy, the smell of liquor made her sick to her stomach, so it was not hard to do without.

Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 27, 2017

Heidi is now seven months pregnant with their baby boy.

When Heidi and Spencer Pratt first revealed that they were having a boy to Us Weekly back in May, she said that she felt that it was in her “heart to have a boy,” but her husband reassured her to “just make sure it’s healthy” and that the gender didn’t matter.

“‘I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,’ she added.”

The former star of The Hills recently congratulated her co-star Lauren Conrad on giving birth to her first child on Snapchat. Lauren gave birth to her son, Liam James, on July 5 with her husband, William Tell.

Heidi and Spencer have not been close with Conrad in the years since The Hills aired on MTV. Whitney Port, another cast member of the reality show, also just gave birth to her son, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, on July 27 with her husband Tim Rosenman. Whitney revealed her baby’s name on Instagram last week, People noted.

Another former Hills star, Audrina Patridge welcomed her first child last summer in June. She and her fiance, Corey Bohan, named their daughter Kirra Max Bohan, according to the Mirror.

Sunday funday with the fam at our home away from home @paseahotel #staycation #vansusopen A post shared by Audrina Patridge-Bohan (@audrinapatridge) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images]