Kailyn Lowry Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Teases ‘Crazy’ Labor And Delivery, Still Has No Baby Name?

Kailyn Lowry seemingly had an eventful labor and delivery with her third child.

Days after giving birth to her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter, where she teased fans of last Saturday’s events and said that she may tell all in an upcoming blog post.

“I feel like my labor and delivery story needs a blog post. Lmao, its still all so crazy to me,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to fans on August 9.

Although it is unclear whether cameras were present during Kailyn Lowry’s third child’s birth, her tweet about writing a blog post may suggest that they weren’t. After all, the ladies of the show are often required to stay quiet about events that will ultimately air on the show in order to not spoil storylines for fans.

In addition to her tweet about her labor and delivery, Kailyn Lowry also offered an update on her search for the perfect baby name, and unfortunately, she still hasn’t named her baby boy. That said, she does appear to be getting closer, and after a fan on Twitter suggested the name Milo, she revealed that the potential first name for her third child keeps coming back to her.

Kailyn Lowry is the mom of 7-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera and to 3-year-old Lincoln, whose father is Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry announced she was expecting her third child in February, just months after her divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized. Months later, she named Chris Lopez as the child’s father and revealed they were no longer involved in a relationship.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are no longer involved in a dating relationship with one another, Lopez was seen leaving the hospital with Lowry on Monday with their new baby in tow. In photos, the couple was seen getting into Lowry’s vehicle together and driving to a local Starbucks before heading to Lowry’s Delaware home.

