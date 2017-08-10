‘Southern Charm’ Stars Thomas Ravenel And Kathryn Dennis Recent Secret Hook-Up Exposed!

Despite a long and bitter custody war, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel hooked up after the Season 4 reunion of Southern Charm. Radar Online reports that Dennis confirmed their recent tryst on a podcast by Rachael O’Brien but denied plans to reconcile with her ex.

“Do you want me to admit something? I’ve never told anyone this, but after this year’s reunion, you know how in the past we’ve hooked up afterward? That happened this year. And this is the first time I’m saying this!” Dennis revealed.

Although Dennis and Ravenel got together after the reunion, she doesn’t think he’s ready for any kind of commitment. The couple met while filming Southern Charm and share two kids together: Kensie, three, and St. Julien, one. After parting ways, the estranged couple went through a heated custody battle that was settled a few months ago. Ravenel currently enjoys full custody of the kids while Dennis was granted visitation rights as long as she maintains her sobriety.

“I don’t know if he has the ability to commit long term,” Dennis shared. “We could be [really good together]. It would take a lot of work and at this point in his life, I mean, I don’t think he’s able to make that commitment to someone or something because he has never had to be accountable, I guess, to someone else.”

While Dennis and Ravenel may not have a future together, Bravo TV reports that she believes she has a deeper connection with the Southern Charm than anyone else. She also thinks her connection with Ravenel transcends any of the drama they’ve experienced over the years, including their custody battle.

“I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the father of my children, and I told him, ‘All I want to be is your greatest supporter, your biggest fan, and your friend when you need me. I want you to be the best father you could be'” she explained. “And I really do mean that, because, at the end of the day, it’s not about us; it’s about our kids. And I finally have detached emotionally.”

1st day of school with my 2 angels! A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

When it comes to a possible reconciliation down the road, Dennis is open to getting back together. After all, they’ve called it quits numerous times over the years and have two kids together. Not to mention their recent hookup after the reunion special. The only thing standing in their way is Ravenel’s inability to commit, though Dennis admits that she doesn’t mind their temporary arrangement.

That said, Dennis also revealed that Ravenel is lonely without her. After the reunion special, she claims Ravenel said they should give their romance another shot because he’s so lonely. She believes their relationship could actually work out if they ditched the cameras and that Ravenel secretly wants his family back.

Saint loves the water! A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

As far as Ravenel is concerned, he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that his relationship with Dennis has improved over the past few months. He denied, however, any desire to reconcile with Dennis because their age difference was too great. He has not commented on Dennis’ recent revelations about their secret hookup.

Dennis, meanwhile, is also dating a new man. The Southern Charm star is reportedly seeing a man she met online shortly after the season reunion.

