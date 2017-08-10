‘BB19’ Rumors: Scheduled Clip Show For August 18, Filler To Help Boost ‘BB19’ Ratings?

BB19 rumors predict a clip show is coming on August 18. The Big Brother 19 schedule has a new addition, with an August 18 episode showing up on the CBS future outlook. This will serve as the second Friday night episode of the season and continue a trend that proved to be very successful with Big Brother 18. If the producers follow a similar format, then the BB19 rumors about a clip show are going to be confirmed in fewer than two weeks.

Last season, producers and CBS rolled out what was described as a “special episode” of Big Brother 18 that saw the houseguests enjoying a backyard carnival and concert. A lot of unshown footage served as the backdrop for the episode, with houseguests (acting) reminiscing about the first half of the summer in the BB18 house. At times, it seemed very forced, but it did allow producers to show a lot of the footage that hadn’t made it to the regularly scheduled CBS episode. It also helped boost the BB19 ratings for the network.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been three consummated BB19 showmances this summer, but only one of them has received a lot of TV time (Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson). This could be an opportunity to show that Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, as well as Raven Walton and Matt Clines, have been pretty hot-and-heavy this season. While many Big Brother 19 spoilers have pointed out that fact, fans limiting themselves to just the CBS coverage may still be in the dark.

Raven to Matt- “I’m too light hearted for this game.” Says the girl with two hearts.???? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/1F03HH8uMc — Big Brother Access (@bigbroaccess) July 31, 2017

On the CBS TV schedule that is posted online, there is no current information listed for Big Brother 19: Episode 25 on August 18. This could simply be an attempt to keep it a bit shrouded in mystery, much like producers and the network did during the summer 2016 season. Comcast gives a very generic description of the episode as well, simply stating that the show is about strangers who have been cut off from the outside world and have to coexist in an isolated house. It neither confirms or refutes the current BB19 rumors.

If it does turn out to be the expected pre-taped clip show, then this could also mean that the live feeds are going to turn off at some point during the next week. During Big Brother 18, producers actually filmed the special episode while Paulie Calafiorie was still in the BB18 house. He then got evicted on that Thursday night, forcing producers to edit him out of the footage they would then show on Friday. That could happen again this season, made much more difficult if two people get evicted from the BB19 house on August 17.

There are, of course, other Big Brother 19 rumors about the special August 18 episode. Some fans are posting on social media that this could be another Battle Back Competition or that it could be part of the expected double eviction that has been rumored for August 17. That could certainly provide excitement for CBS viewers, but it is safer to expect that this is indeed going to be a BB19 clip show. While it would definitely be interesting to see a BB19 jury competition, the Halting Hex stopped that from taking place this week.

On Thursday night (August 11), one of Jessica Graf, Elena Davies, or Raven Walton is going to get evicted from the BB19 house. They will fail to make the jury, though, and serve as the last person who is simply sent home after their one-on-one meeting with host Julie Chen. Everyone else will survive the rest of the summer in either the BB19 house or the jury house, awaiting the season finale where the $500,000 prize will get awarded to the winner. A recap of that clip show episode from 2016 can be found here.

