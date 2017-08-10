Jinger Duggar Fans Think She’s Pregnant, But Woman In Instagram Pic Wearing Pants & Jacket Isn’t Her

Jinger Duggar has come into her own ever since she got married. Now that she has her own life with Jeremy Vuolo in Texas away from her family, she has developed her own interests, styles, and even talents. While she may not be pregnant yet, it looks like life after her wedding is good for the newly married Duggar.

One thing that the 23-year-old reality TV star did after she got hitched was to open up her own Instagram account. While sister Joy-Anna opened a joint account with her husband, Jinger opted to be independent when it came to photography. This choice definitely has paid off, as it helped her develop her photography skills.

It has been less than six months since Jinger started her Instagram account, but she is already garnering a lot of praise for her photography. One of her fans commented on her latest picture, saying she has “an incredible talent” for photography and that her pictures are “amazing.”

“Love the photo!” A fan wrote. “You should put signature or initials on the corner so everyone knows you took it… Only saying ‘mounted’ give others too much room for insinuations and you deserve better comments than negative ones.”

Check out Jinger’s photography skills below.

Mounted. A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

As a matter of fact, this photo caused quite an uproar when she first published it. Because the woman in the picture only shows a side of her face, many fans assumed that it was Jinger. Also, the fact that she is wearing pants and her jacket swelled up to look like she was pregnant got the fans speculating.

“First I thought she was pregnant [because] of the way her jacket looks,” a fan commented on the picture.

But after much discussion, Jill & Jessa Counting On fans realized that this is just her friend.

“That is Jinger? Are you guys sure,” another wrote. “Unless she’s had her hair chopped off I doubt it.”

When she is not causing drama with her Instagram photos, she is busy traveling the country with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Because he is studying to become a minister following a short career as a professional soccer player, he is attending conferences and making visits to important pastors all over the U.S.

Most recently, Jinger and Jeremy paid a visit to Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, California. To prove it, they snapped a picture with the famed pastor.

An afternoon with the MacArthurs A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Do you think Jinger will become much more worldly as she sees more of the country? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]