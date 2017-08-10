Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Will Reportedly Be Made From One Of Princess Diana’s Most Famous Bracelets

Prince Harry might get to use his mother’s diamonds after all. While we wait for the exciting engagement news, Harry is reportedly making Meghan Markle’s ring from Princess Diana’s emerald bracelet. Is a proposal right around the corner?

According to Closer Weekly, Harry originally planned on using his mom’s sapphire engagement ring, but Prince William beat him to the punch when he married Kate Middleton. Instead, Harry is using Diana’s emerald bracelet she wore in 1996, which is estimated to be worth between $120,000 and $140,000. Harry hopes that using a piece of his late mother’s jewelry will add a fitting tribute to his union with the Suits star.

“Harry wants the same sentiment when he proposes to Meghan Markle, so he is working with the jewelers to design something incredible,” an insider shared.

Harry is reportedly teaming up with jeweler Harry Collins to create the engagement ring. Collins has worked with the royal family since 2000 and has helped craft jewelry for Queen Elizabeth on numerous occasions.

“Her Majesty the Queen employed me as her Personal Jeweler in the year 2000,” Collins describes on his website. “I feel most privileged to have been able to serve our Monarch in this unique position and am further humbled to have been appointed Crown Jeweler in 2007. This is the greatest of honors that can be bestowed upon a jeweler by Her Majesty The Queen, involving the care and maintenance of the Crown Jewels housed in the Tower of London and other related duties.”

According to Yahoo, Harry took ownership of Diana’s sapphire engagement ring and emerald bracelet after her death. Harry and William were allowed to pick one item from Diana’s jewelry collection, and Harry chose the ring while William settled on a watch. They agreed that whoever proposed first could use the ring, which Harry honored after William got engagement to Middleton.

William got on bended knee while the couple was enjoying an African vacation. After they got home, William and Kate hosted a press conference and showed off the sapphire ring. Fortunately for Harry, he will have a chance to do the same once his mom’s emerald bracelet is converted to a ring.

The biggest question, of course, is whether or not Harry is ready to make the big commitment. He and Markle are currently enjoying a vacation in Africa in celebration of her birthday. There’s a chance that Harry will pop the big question in his second home just like his brother. If he does, we can only hope that the engagement ring is ready for Markle’s finger.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have almost been dating for a year. Although their romance is stronger than ever, they have not discussed the possibility of an engagement in public.

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson and Mike Coppola/Getty Images]