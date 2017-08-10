Why Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards Has Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik Fuming

Perrie Edwards seemed to have moved on from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik. She’s been dating arsenal Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But, that didn’t stop her from throwing shade at Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid during a performance and now her ex is fuming mad.

The Little Mix star dissed both Zayn Malik and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid. During a performance of the group’s hit single “Shout Out To My Ex,” Edwards changed the lyrics to outwardly shade the couple’s sex life. This is the first time that Edwards has publicly dissed the couple, reports Newshub.

In the song, Edwards sings “Hope she ain’t faking it like I did.” But, at their recent concert in New Zealand, Edwards changed the lyrics to, “Hope she ain’t faking it like Hadid.” After Edwards sang, bandmate Jade Thirwall laughed so much that she couldn’t even sing her lines properly, according to E! News.

Some of Edwards’ fans are defending her actions. They argued that she didn’t change the lyrics to “Hadid.” They claim that her voice cracked, causing the phrase “I did” to sound like “Hadid.” It’s not clear whether that move was intentional. As for Thirwall’s laughing riot, Edwards’ fans claim she was laughing at her voice cracking.

An unidentified source told Hollywood Life (via Capital FM) that Malik is not happy with Edwards’ performance. He got wind of her diss.

“Zayn is disappointed in Perrie. There is really no need to keep rehashing the past and stirring up drama,” the source said.

Malik doesn’t want Hadid involved since she had nothing to do with his split from Edwards. Little Mix’s song “Shout Out To My Ex” is rumored to have made references to Edwards’ split from Malik. After its release, Hadid allegedly responded to the song, stating that the lyrics are immature and Edwards should move on from Malik.

Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik ended their engagement in August 2015. They were briefly engaged after four years of dating. Malik dated Gigi Hadid shortly after the split. Edwards was linked to British actor Luke Pasqualino before she started dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she seems happy with these days.

The couple went public with their relationship back in January. Perrie Edwards was completely focused on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when she cheered him on at the FA Community Shield, reports the Daily Mail. She was literally on the edge of her seat and looked in awe of her man as he played a match against Chelsea.

What are your thoughts on Little Mix’s performance? Do you think Perrie Edwards was dissing Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]