Eminem’s New Album Release Date Teased: Marshall Mathers Reportedly Returns With New Material This Fall

Eminem has been keeping his fans guessing as to the official release date of his next album. However, industry insiders revealed that new material from the music icon will be available this year.

According to sources for Hits Daily Double, Eminem’s new album will be released sometime in the fall. The “Rap God” rapper is just one of the biggest artists expected to have a fall album release, the publication noted. Besides Eminem, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith are rumored to surprise fans with some new material.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has yet to address the ongoing rumors but some of the people in his circle have seemingly confirmed that he’s busy working on a studio album. The “Sing For The Moment” hitmaker first announced he’ll be releasing a new album in October 2016.

Eminem has since been reserved when it comes to updates. However, Allen Hughes, director of The Defiant Ones documentary, in which Eminem himself makes an appearance, has revealed in an interview with UpRoxx that Eminem is indeed spending his time in the studio. Plus, Hughes shared that Dr. Dre has been busy collaborating with Mathers.

As Hughes had explained, many people don’t realize it but Dr. Dre has been busy recording songs every day. At the time of his interview, the director said that Dre is “producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album.”

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Rapper 2 Chainz also talked about his involvement in Eminem’s new album during a radio show with DJ Drama on Shade 45. 2 Chainz recalled how he recorded the track at producer Rick Rubin’s house and was supposed to do a remix but then he intervened.

Eminem’s new album had also been plagued with rumors and alleged leaks in the past. Earlier reports claimed the album would be titled Success and would have 21 tracks. Among the rumored featured artists included Adele and The Weeknd. Details of the rumored album were not explicitly confirmed but some people have dismissed it as a fake.

Meanwhile, Eminem is set to do a concert in Glasgow, Scotland — the first time in four years. The Grammy award-winning artist will headline the Glasgow Summer Sessions on Aug. 24 at Bellahouston Park. Eminem was at the same venue when he also headlined the same event in 2013.

Are you excited about the release of Eminem’s upcoming album? Let us know your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]