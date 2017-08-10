Jessica Biel Talks Paleo Diet, Yoga Fitness, And ‘The Sinner’ In Unfiltered Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’

Jessica Biel just delighted her fans by turning to Reddit for a free-ranging “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) that included mocking her husband, Justin Timberlake, dishing on her surprisingly inexpensive choice for staying fit, and hyping her new show The Sinner. Biel was charming in her opening statement, confessing that it was her first time on Reddit and pleading with her online audience to be gentle. And yes, she did manage to get in a plug for her show, announcing that The Sinner airs on USA.

“This is my first time (on Reddit) so be kind. I wanna talk about my new show…but I also wanna talk about whatever’s on your mind!”

With that, the questions and answers began, and Jessica found herself starting off not with queries about The Sinner but with the inevitable curiosity about the fact that she just happens to be married to Timberlake.

“Now, I know you’re married to Justin, but back in the day were you team Backstreet Boys or team *NSYNC?” asked a fan.

The actress didn’t try to fake it, confessing openly that at the time, she was a self-proclaimed “theater nerd” who didn’t listen to either group. Instead, Biel had a preference for soundtracks, such as Rent, along with music from the 1950s and 1960s, admitting that she tends to be “a little off” when it comes to following musical trends.

However, Jessica added that now it’s clear to her just which group she should have followed.

“If I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!”

Another fan was curious about which actors would portray Biel and Timberlake if a film was made about their lives, with Justin as the focus “like Johnny Cash in Walk the Line.”

In response, Jessica said it was a “no-brainer,” then shared a tweet from actor Seth Rogen in which he compared a photo of himself with his wife and a picture of Biel with Justin.

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

Even though Biel made a point of announcing that it was her first time on Reddit, she succeeded in impressing those who participated in and read her responses. It was a noted contrast to the typical celebrity AMA, noted one fan.

“You know, I was really nervous when she said this was her first time on Reddit that this was gonna be one of those drive-by celebrity AMAs where only one question gets a decent answer,” admitted the fan.

“She’s Redditing like a veteran.”

Among the more entertaining exchanges between Jessica and her followers was her response to a question about whether Biel ever becomes jealous of the friendship that has formed between Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon. Jessica even shared a link to a YouTube video showing the two rapping.

“Oh no, I’m not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do… Oh no and I’m not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does… oh no, I’m not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together,” mocked Jessica.

E News noted that Biel managed to get in a few comments about her new show, The Sinner, but pointed out that when Jessica was asked about her health and fitness, she offered her fans a tell-all about her diet and exercise routine.

“I go back and forth between yoga and circuit training.”

Biel also shared a link to a website for YogaGlo, noting that she is not affiliated with the online yoga and meditation class company, but feels it’s a “really good resource.” A membership costs just $18 a month.

In addition to dishing on her fitness, Jessica served up tidibts about her diet. As a mom with a son, Silas, the actress shared her tips with another mom who sought advice. Known for her clean-eating Paleo diet, Biel admitted that it was easier to follow before she welcomed her son into the world.

“I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews soups, smoothies…I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can,” she confessed on Reddit.

Earlier this year, Jessica told the Los Angeles Times that she aims for a balance in her diet. She noted that she feels better when she avoids gluten, wheat, and dairy, giving an example in describing the family breakfast.

“We’ll start off with Paleo pancakes with some cashew or almond butter on top with some local honey, and we like chicken-apple sausage.”

As for the scoop on Biel’s The Sinner, which debuted on the USA Network Wednesday night, Marketwatch described it as a “dark tale about a new mom, Cora (played by Jessica Biel), who murders a stranger on a beach.” The series consists of eight episodes, with a homicide cop played by Bill Pullman taking on the task of exploring Cora’s initial line of defense.

In addition to her role as Cora, Jessica serves as executive producer for The Sinner.

