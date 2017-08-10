Netflix Lands A Coen Brothers TV Series

Netflix has become a master at pulling in big name Hollywood talent these days, this time attracting the highly coveted industry titans, the Coen brothers, for a new TV series that fans are almost guaranteed to love. For those who enjoyed Fargo on FX, or O Brother, Where Art Thou?, then you are sure to enjoy the unique and comedic storytelling that the Coen brothers are so famous for.

Although Joel and Ethan Coen only served as producers for Fargo on FX, it was their 1996 film of the same name that set the whole premise and rules of the series into motion. The Academy Award winning film really set the standard for great storytelling in contemporary films and the Oscars have responded in kind to the efforts of the Coen brothers and their contribution to cinema over the past thirty years.

This time, Joel and Ethan Coen have been lured into the streaming business with a deal to stream a new TV series on Netflix, which is titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, according to a report on Deadline. This is also a major milestone for Netflix and the corporate officers at the company are quite thrilled with it, including Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content for Netflix.

The Coen Brothers are headed to @Netflix. The streamer picked up the pair’s TV series ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ https://t.co/MEbp30saBO pic.twitter.com/2ME6MBkMlZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 9, 2017

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists,” Holland said. “We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents.”

As for their involvement in the Netflix series, Joel and Ethan Coen will both be behind the writer’s desk and the director’s chair for all six episodes of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is much more action than they had on the Fargo TV series.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Netflix will be based in the American frontier and Tim Blake Nelson will be playing the title character in the series. The Netflix show will also feature the Coen brothers each doing narration in the episodes, all of which will feature a unique standalone story in the show.

Some other films that are uniquely stylized by the Coen brothers includes No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, The Big Lebowski, and The Ladykillers. Most of these movies have either landed Oscars for their content, or afforded Oscars to the stars of the films.

