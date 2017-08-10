Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Diamond Ring On That Finger: Who Is She Dating These Days?

Hailey Baldwin has relatively remained single. She’s been previously linked to Drake, Cameron Dallas, Blake Griffin, and Chandler Parsons. She seems more focused on her career and her faith. Hailey was recently spotted attending the same church event as ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The famous exes were spotted at the Zoe Church Conference that took place at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend. The event was hosted by Zoe Church and included guest appearances from pastors Rich Wilkerson Jr. and John Gray, reports The Christian Post. Baldwin, 20, and Bieber, 23, attended the same event on Friday and Saturday.

She was then spotted making an interesting fashion statement with a Marilyn Manson “antichrist superstar” T-Shirt. She talked about the importance of God on Twitter later that day.

“What an awesome day, my heart feels so full of love and God moved in such a way tonight,” Baldwin wrote. “Can’t wait for #ZOECONF 2019. We aren’t called to live a life of feelings we’re called to live a life of faith! Good stuff @richwilkersonjr.”

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Hailey took to Instagram Stories to share an interesting clip. Her hand was the focal point in the clip. On her left hand was a sparkly diamond band. It looked like an engagement ring set. This comes after a report explained why she broke up with Cameron Dallas.

Though they never confirmed their relationship, they seemed quite flirty on social media. In addition, Baldwin and Dallas spent a lot of time together in the past few months. According to Clevver, Baldwin unfollowed Dallas on Instagram on Wednesday night. So, that clears up the engagement and dating rumors.

Some fans assumed it was a glitch since he still follows her. Others think that the move proves the two have broken up.

“I wonder what happened that they even unfollowed each other lol,” one fan remarked. “Anyways RIP. They were cute together and I low-key shipped them.”

So many of Hailey’s fans were amused that she unfollowed Cameron on Instagram. They believe it had to do something with the Zoe Conference over the weekend. Hailey and Cameron were linked because they were both signed with the IMG modeling agency. The two reportedly started dating back in June, according to E! News.

“Hailey has been friends with Cameron for a while now, but most recently they’ve taken their friendship to the next level. Hailey wants to keep it low-key between them. It’s not serious, but they are definitely into each other.”

Clearly, Cameron Dallas didn’t give her the diamond ring. What are your thoughts on Hailey Baldwin’s love life? Do you think she’s dating anyone? Sound off below in the comments section.

