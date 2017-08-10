‘RHONY’ LuAnn De Lesseps Divorce Turns Nasty As Tom D’Agostino Starts Making Financial Demands

LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino only lasted eight months — and their divorce is already turning nasty. The Real Housewives of New York star might be forced to dish out some serious cash as her ex-husband makes a run for her money. How did the RHONY star react to D’Agostino’s demands?

A source told Radar Online that D’Agostino claims de Lesseps owes him money for the kitchen renovation at her house in Sag Harbor. D’Agostino says that he paid for the renovation and is demanding reimbursement.

“He was teasing her about how much it cost,” the insider stated. “She makes him some food before leaving for an event, but Tom implied that she didn’t spend time cooking.”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino exchanged vows over New Year’s wedding. The two lived in D’Agostino’s house in New York while de Lesseps’ home was being renovated. The couple recently announced their separation, though the breakup did not come as a huge surprise to RHONY fans. In fact, D’Agostino is already seeing a mystery blonde and wants to return to the reality show next season — despite no longer having de Lesseps at his side.

As if the situation isn’t bad enough, the divorce could not have come at a worse time for the show. According to Page Six, RHONY producers are unhappy that LuAnn de Lesseps and D’Agostino parted ways after the reunion special and are thinking about a complete reshoot. Producers just wrapped ten hours of filming for the reunion, which airs after the season finale.

“They are going to have to reshoot,” a source revealed. “Otherwise, the reunion shows will seem hopelessly out of date with Luann talking about how much she loves her husband and how they are working out their problems.”

Although the show is suffering, the timing of the divorce was great for de Lesseps. The dramatic split almost guarantees that producers will bring her back next season, especially if the divorce drags out. Not to mention that de Lesseps will be back in the dating game by next year.

As far as D’Agostino is concerned, he believes that the entire marriage was a sham. An insider claims that he thought de Lesseps loved him and was shocked by the breakup. He also thinks that de Lesseps just used him to increase her value on the show.

That said, marriages don’t fair well on Bravo’s hit reality series. Apart from de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, and Jules Wainstein experienced similar divorces after appearing on RHONY, not to mention the other locations in the franchise.

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New York reunion airs next Wednesday night on Bravo.

