Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Engaged No More Because Of Katy Perry? New ‘GQ’ Interview Stirs Split Rumorss

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have recently sparked speculation that their wedding plans have been canceled. And in R-Patz’s new GQ interview, the actor’s non-committal answer about his relationship with the singer seems to suggest that the engagement has been called off. To top it off, the Twilight actor has been rumored to be hooking up with Katy Perry.

Rumors that the couple’s relationship is currently on the rocks went their rounds since Pattinson said in an interview with Howard Stern earlier this year that he is “kind of engaged” with Twigs.

To be fair, Robert Pattinson categorically stated that he prefers to keep his relationship with FKA Twigs low key, saying that a “crack troop of crazies” tend to latch on to “every single decision” that he makes.

The rumors could have been laid to rest if not for recent reports that FKA Twigs had been seen without her engagement ring. Moreover, Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry had been spotted dining together in Hollywood on Saturday. As previously reported by Perez Hilton, Robert and Katy had been seen sitting close together at the dinner table.

Robert Pattinson comments on FKA Twigs wedding plans and bizarre 'poo transfer' procedurehttps://t.co/i8eFfhwPZK pic.twitter.com/ZVONqbpuEM — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) August 10, 2017

A source for E! News also claimed that Rob and Katy looked like they were dating as the actor had his arm around the singer for most of the dinner.

“He held Katy close to his side as they walked out and they stayed out there for about 20 minutes. They were cozying up and lounging together while outside,” the source said. “He definitely wasn’t acting engaged, and there was no mention of FKA twigs the entire dinner. Everyone assumed Katy and Robert were together.”

The same source said that there’s a big possibility that Rob and Katy could hook up in the future.

“Katy is very good friends with Rob, but you never know what will happen in the future,” said the source.

Another source close to Perry, however, clarified that the Fireworks singer and Rob are just “good friends,” explaining that Katy is not the type who’d want to get romantically involved with someone who’s engaged with somebody else.

In a new interview with American GQ, Rob Pattinson sounded hesitant when he was asked about the status of his relationship with Twigs, answering with a terse “Eh…” before laughing. Asked about his insistence to stay mum about his personal life during interviews, Pattinson explained that the “risk reward is very much weighted in the wrong direction.”

So are Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs engaged no more? For now all we have are speculations, and Rob made it clear that he is not getting married anytime soon. He seems bent on not talking about it, which is a right everyone should respect.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]