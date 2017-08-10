Is Kylie Jenner Having A Baby? Reality TV Star Slams Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo

Kylie Jenner is reportedly having a baby with Travis Scott, but the reality star slammed the pregnancy rumors with her new Instagram posts. The brunette beauty, who recently turned 20, shared several photos wearing a skimpy nude-colored bikini. Whether it was shot side view or front view, the model showed no signs of being pregnant. She allegedly is on her fourth month, but there is still no evident baby bump.

According to In Touch, Kylie is excited about the pregnancy news. Her friends revealed to OK! magazine that she wasn’t drinking alcohol at a recent birthday party and hasn’t been going out like she used to. She reportedly wanted a low-key birthday party and claimed that she did that to focus on her new makeup line. However, her pals allegedly believe that she just wants to stay out of the spotlight until she is ready to announce that she’s pregnant.

A source revealed that Jenner and Scott have stopped using protection because the socialite thinks that the 25-year-old rapper is a baby daddy material. The “Goosebumps” singer is allegedly laughing it off because he doesn’t think that his girlfriend is serious about being his baby mama. However, he may realize that she is not joking when she tells him that they are having a child. Thankfully, the new photos on Instagram could prove that she isn’t expecting.

☀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that Kylie was rumored to be pregnant. According to E! News, the reality television personality has faced pregnancy rumors for more than four times when she was still a teenager. In May 2015, another story emerged that Jenner is having a baby. However, she immediately slammed the speculations by posting on Twitter that she is not pregnant.

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner asked her sister Kourtney Kardashian why everyone’s saying that she is pregnant. The mother of three replied by asking who the dad is, but she said she doesn’t know and asked how people know before her.

Last year, Kylie’s friends reportedly believe that she is carrying Tyga’s baby. According to In Touch, the two reconciled because their having their own child. Her pals allegedly can’t stop talking about her pregnancy, but she remained quiet about it. She reportedly wouldn’t have a kid without the 27-year-old rapper by her side.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have just started dating and yet the couple has already faced controversies including the recent pregnancy rumors. But she was quick to dismiss the allegations with a bikini-clad photo.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]