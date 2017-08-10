William And Kate Will Officially Be King And Queen, Skipping Over Prince Charles

Reports from Great Britain is that there is a royal shakeup! Queen Elizabeth has announced that William and Kate will officially be king and queen, which means that the crown will skip over Prince Charles, who was set to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Closer Weekly reported insider revelations that the Queen wants the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to bring the royal family into the modern world.

“Her Majesty realized that William and Kate are the future. She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world.”

The publication, who referred to a Life & Style magazine article, quoted another source that explained that the Queen doesn’t believe the monarchy gets the “respect” it once had, because of all of the royal scandals that have overshadowed what is at the core of what the royals stand for.

“With all the drama that has surrounded the royal family over recent decades, Elizabeth realizes the monarchy no longer has the respect and power it once had.”

This source insists that William and Kate have the right stuff to return respect to the royal family.

“In her eyes, William and Kate are the two people who can turn that around.”

What about the relationship between Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, heir to the throne? The insider believes time will heal, and there is always the royal belief that duty always comes first.

“Things have been a bit strained between William and his father since the Queen’s decision. But they are slowly getting used to it.”

Camilla is pretty pleased with these developments, according to royal author, Duncan Larcombe, who spoke to Life & Style,

“She’s secretly thrilled about the Queen’s decision. At 70, she’s had enough drama to last her a lifetime. [But], it’s hard on Charles. He has been unlucky as the man with the longest wait for a job ever.”

Royal fans may wonder how factual is this report? On social media, keen royal watchers have also pointed out that Kate Middleton will not be “queen,” but instead, “your royal highness.”

As of now, no statements have come out of Buckingham Palace.

There have also been recent reports that there was a mock coronation of William and Kate, instigated by the Queen, indicating to royal watchers that there are some major changes going on behind the palace walls.

There are also contradictory reports about Camilla. Yahoo reports that the Duchess of Cornwall has joined forces with Fergie, the Duchess of York, to “destabilize” the royal family, because she is unhappy with the recent mock coronation.

Quoting New Idea, the publication’s “well-placed source” reveals that the Queen wants Wills and Kate to be in London, because she sees them as the future of the monarchy.

‘Wills and Kate are moving back to London because Prince George is starting school soon – but also because the Queen is intent on moving them to Kensington Palace and establishing them as the future of the monarchy. While Prince Charles is next in line to the throne, the Queen has made it clear that she wants Wills and Kate, and also Harry, to be the face of the monarchy – and Camilla doesn’t like this one bit.”

They also place blame on Camilla as being the catalyst for so many of of the royal staffers departing. Camilla has now become unlikely allies with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and former wife of Charles’ brother, Andrew.

Fergie, as she is better know, was one of Princess Diana’s best pals, yet she has been suspiciously quiet during the 20-year anniversary of the death of her friend, and former sister-in-law. During this recent period of time where William and Harry have been pouring their hearts out about their beloved mother, Fergie has surprisingly stood away from the limelight.

What could possibly be next? Surely, royal watchers everywhere will be focused on what will happen next, in the saga of the always fascinating British royal family.

Do you think the reports are true that William and Catherine are going to be the next king and queen? Do you think it is more proper the Charles is next in line, or do you think that Wills and Kate are the future of the royal family? Share your thoughts and opinions below!

