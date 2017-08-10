‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Showmances Continue Non-Discreet Sexual Activity In ‘BB19’ House

Big Brother 19 spoilers predict the three showmances are leading to some embarrassed parents. The BB19 showmances all participated in non-discreet sexual activity beneath the covers over the past 24 hours, giving some live feed viewers some very gossipy details, but also creating some awkward situations for others. The summer 2017 season could definitely lead to some broken hearts soon as well.

Despite what gets shown during the CBS episodes, which isn’t that much between two of the showmances, these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers certainly show that there are a lot of sexual relationships taking place in the BB19 house. Those three showmances are Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Raven Walton and Matt Clines, and Mark Jansen and Elena Davies.

Fan site Joker’s Updates provides a live transcript of nearly every event take takes place in the BB19 house for readers who might need more details on what took place Wednesday evening (August 9) and into early Thursday morning (August 10). The reason these showmances and their late night activities are important to the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers is due to how strong that these two-person alliances continue to be in the game. Will they look back on this season and wish that they had all worked together inside the BB19 house?

Matt & Raven finally finished and came up for air.. yes Raven the cameras were on, they’re always on, every night #bb19 pic.twitter.com/ZdP4F7rASt — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 10, 2017

The CBS live feeds make the events inside the BB19 house very public to the online audience. While the live feeds don’t even come close to providing 24/7 coverage like they advertise, it does give an interesting look at what takes place when many of the houseguests start to forget that they are on camera for most of the day. These interactions between the cast members also provide a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers that can’t be found by just viewing what takes place during the three (and sometimes four) weekly episodes on CBS.

The risk that any member of the BB19 cast or the houseguests from every other season take is that the world is going to see them on a daily basis. The filters of the outside world and the privacy that comes with it are almost entirely removed, presenting situations like the three showmances having been taking part in this week. These sexual relationships aren’t even slightly secret to anyone watching the live feeds, even if the six people this season try to do a lot of it under the blankets.

final night for them, for her, and for her stunt hair, at least in this desperate condition #Deathrace2017 #bb19 pic.twitter.com/JPcowsIsN8 — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 10, 2017

If the three BB19 showmances had tried harder to work together this season, they might have been unstoppable in the quest for the $500,000 prize. Instead, none of them are really aligned now, and one showmance is about to get split up at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony. Will any of the members of these showmances survive till the end or will most of them end up as part of the BB19 jury? Nearly all of the current Big Brother 19 spoilers present a road to heartbreak and possible regret for each of these six houseguests.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]