‘The Young Turks’ Progressive Media Group Raises $20 Million [Video]

The Young Turks are a progressive media group who have been broadcasting on YouTube now for years. But until recently, their budget for extensive media coverage, particularly in the political arena, has been quite low. But all of that is about to change with a new investment and a round of fundraising that has led The Young Turks into mainstream competition, raising in excess of $20 million to get their progressive media coverage out to their fans and supporters.

For those who are unfamiliar with The Young Turks, they are a left-leaning media group who do live and pre-recorded reports that tend to have liberal opinion mixed in with the news coverage. According to Variety, The Young Turks and the TYT Network was founded by current CEO Cenk Uygur, who started the platform as an online radio show way back in 2002.

Since their inception, Cenk Uygur and The Young Turks have remained a powerful voice in the progressive movement for followers who have committed to a left-leaning agenda. That includes championing domestic issue like universal healthcare, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigration support, and many other liberal talking points that counter the message of conservative talking points and the presidency of Donald Trump. That also included supporting democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary election season.

But now, it seems as though Cenk Uygur and The Young Turks may be able to expand their coverage by hiring more reporters and investigators for domestic, and possibly foreign, policy issues that they have not been able to fund in the past, thanks to a new investment from WndrCo, which is a holding company from Jeffrey Katzenberg. Other investors include 3L Capital (growth equity firm) and e.ventures.

This round of fundraising and investments from The Young Turks has now led to so much growth that the closing numbers have come in at $20 million and appear to give the TYT Network a dramatic boost over their conservative competition from other semi-indie conservative platforms, such as InfoWars with Alex Jones and The Blaze with Glenn Beck.

As many may remember, The Young Turks and Alex Jones have had a few run-ins in the past, which includes last year’s Republican National Convention when Jones horrendously crashed The Young Turks live broadcast, taunting the progressive broadcasters with conspiracy theories and crass accusations. The exchange between Cenk Uygur and Alex Jones (with Roger Stone hiding off camera) got so heated that people had to come between them.

