Taylor Swift’s Mother Says The Pop Star Was Visibly Shaken After She Was Allegedly Groped

The mother of Taylor Swift, Andrea, told a jury on Wednesday that her daughter was visibly upset after radio host David Mueller allegedly groped her derriere in 2013.

“Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass,” Taylor Swift reportedly told her mother during a meet and greet following a concert in Denver. According to Swift, the “guy” was the ex-KYGO jockey, David Mueller.

A disgraced Mueller subsequently lost his job at the station, as well as personal income. Mueller claims that the allegations of sexual harassment are false, and he is currently embroiled in a suit to claim damages from mega pop star Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Swift has filed a counter-suit against Mueller to seek a symbolic $1 as compensation for reportedly being subjected to his idle hands.

Andrea Swift took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the federal civil trial involving her daughter. The senior Swift directly fingered Mueller while detailing the immediate aftermath of the alleged assault.

“I knew what happened, I heard it from her. I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy.”

According to Andrea Swift, the reason why Taylor chose not to file criminal charges was to prevent the experience of having to relive the incident.

Andrea told the court that “we absolutely wanted to keep this private, but we didn’t want him to get away with it.” Despite seeking justice for her daughter, Andrea claims that the legal team acting on behalf of Swift did not ask KYGO Radio to dismiss Mueller.

In the image in question – shared above – it appears that Mueller has placed his hand on Taylor Swift’s bottom, but it is unclear where exactly his hand is, and the disk jockey denies the allegation.

Fifty-five-year-old David Mueller claims that “our hands touched and our arms touched,” and he acknowledges that the image does look “weird and awkward.” According to Mueller, the image was taken during a 40-second window where he was trying to reach around Swift’s waist for the picture.

Nevertheless, Andrea Swift testified that she had seen the image the same night that it was taken, and said, “The second I saw it, I knew there was something horribly wrong, horribly wrong going on in that picture.”

Douglas Baldridge, Taylor Swift’s legal counsel, questioned Mueller to find out if, in his opinion, Swift has a right to prefer that he didn’t touch her rear inappropriately.

“Anyone would have a right not to like that,” Mueller answered.

The main reason for the lawsuit, according to Mueller, is that he wants his name and reputation to be cleared. He alleges that he hasn’t been able to find employment in broadcasting ever since the incident became public knowledge.

When pressed by Baldridge to confirm whether there may have been other reasons for his dismissal from KYGO, the former radio host conceded that the possibility of a contract termination had arisen before the allegations of sexual harassment from Taylor Swift emerged.

