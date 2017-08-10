Ryan Murphy Admits Versace Family Will Be Uncomfortable With Parts Of ‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace’

Ryan Murphy knows how to make us uncomfortable—just watch any episode of American Horror Story if you need convincing—but the mastermind TV producer is taking discomfort to a whole new level with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The upcoming FX anthology series will detail the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace, and while the late fashion designer’s family is on board with the project, that doesn’t mean they will like everything they will see.

Speaking about The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Murphy told reporters at a TCA press panel that the FX series will start with the murder of Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan and then go back in time to show how homophobia ultimately led to the fashion icon’s fatal shooting.

“Versace, who was [Andrew Cunanan’s] last victim, did not have to die,” Murphy told reporters, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“One of the reasons he was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time.”

Andrew Cunanan was on the FBI’s most wanted list and believed to be living in South Florida when he went on a killing spree. Cunanan murdered at least four people before he fatally shot Gianni Versace on July 15, 1997, in Miami Beach.

But Murphy recalls that police at the time refused to put up wanted posters because the killer’s victims were openly gay men. Murphy compared the homophobia surround the Cunanan killings to the racism that played a role in the O.J. Simpson trial.

While Gianni Versace’s family, particularly his sister Donatella, have been consulted about the project, Murphy admits it will be difficult for them to watch.

“The Versaces will like some of what they see and some of it they will be uncomfortable with,” he said.

One “uncomfortable part” could be the depiction of Versace as being HIV positive, something that has never confirmed by the family. The miniseries will be based on Maureen Orth’s book, Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History, which alleges that Gianni Versace had HIV, contrary to some family members’ suggestions that he did not.

“I think it’s moving and powerful and I don’t think there should be any shame associated with HIV,” Murphy said, according to Vulture.

Gianni Versace’s murder scene will also be hard for the Versace’s to watch—especially since it was filmed on the actual steps where Gianni was killed. Murphy has revealed that part of his series was shot inside Gianni Versace’s actual house in Miami, which is now a hotel, and the murder scene was filmed on the exact steps where he was murdered by Cunanan, who committed suicide shortly after.

Edgar Ramirez plays Gianni Versace and Penelope Cruz plays Donatella in the upcoming FX anthology, while Ricky Martin plays Gianni’s longtime partner, Antonio D’Amico. Murphy previously told Entertainment Weekly that the hardest person to cast in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was an actress to play Donatella Versace.

“Penelope’s portrayal is very real and human,” Murphy told EW of Cruz’s portrayal of the fashion house heir. “I think Penelope is to Donatella what Sarah [Paulson] is to Marcia [Clark]. I think people have marginalized and under-appreciated Donatella.”

Cruz revealed that she had a “long conversation” with Donatella Versace before signing on to play her in the series.

“That was very important to me,” Cruz revealed. “I think she knows that the way I’m playing her that I truly love her and respect her.”

Donatella Versace’s biggest concern about the project was reportedly about the role of her children in the miniseries. Donatella’s daughter Allegra, who was just 11 at the time of her famous uncle’s murder and pegged as heir to his company.

“[Donatella] didn’t want her children to be characters in the show or exploited, and I understood that, so we removed that element,” Murphy revealed.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will air on FX in 2018.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]