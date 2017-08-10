Jennifer Lawrence reacts to rumors she caused Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' split.

Jennifer Lawrence has been made aware of the rumors going around on Twitter that she was responsible for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, and the Hunger Games actress was understandably none too happy about it.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Lawrence is “horrified” that fans on Twitter would even entertain the notion that she was the reason Pratt and Faris separated. For one, the source says, Jennifer herself was shocked and saddened upon hearing the news that the two are no more, even more so on account of the fact that they are close friends of hers.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt became close friends on the set of Passengers, a film they both co-starred in. According to the insider, Jen got to know Anna “really well” when she and Chris were filming the movie.

“Jennifer is horrified that people are blaming her for Chris and Anna’s separation,” an insider close to

Lawrence claimed. “She’s heartbroken that they’re splitting up and it makes her sick to her stomach that people think she had anything to do with it. The worst part about the rumors is that she adores Anna. She got to know her really well when she did Passengers with Chris and considers her a friend.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt became the subject of dating rumors around the time Passengers was released. The rumors, however, died quickly. Since Anna and Chris announced their separation, there have been a barrage of speculations as to what may have caused the breakup. Rumors being the way they are, the obvious target was Miss Lawrence, and the speculation that she was responsible for Faris and Pratt’s split quickly caught fire and spread.

Fans are blaming Jennifer Lawrence for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' break up and it's not okay https://t.co/gUkjXAXoIU pic.twitter.com/7mQgWERipK — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) August 10, 2017

On August 6, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris both announced their separation on Twitter, telling fans that they still love each other even if they are no longer together. The pair also asked fans to respect their privacy.

We're still recovering from this one… Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are calling it QUITS after 8 years of marriage! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/hGmuvquV8Z — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2017

According to another report by Hollywood Life, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has yet to move out of his and Faris’ Hollywood Hills home. A source said that the couple are taking their time in moving on with the separation for the sake of their four-year-old son, Jack.

“Chris and Anna are trying to be especially sensitive and careful about how they deal with their split for the sake of their son, Jack,” a source close to the estrange couple said. “Anna and Chris want to make this separation easy and gentle on Jack, who they both want to protect from the inevitable pain of separating parents.”

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t the only subject of rumors concerning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split. Currently, there’s ongoing speculation that the separation was caused by competition between the estranged pair. As reported by US Weekly, a source close to the couple said that Chris’ massive success since being cast in Guardians of the Galaxy” caused tension in their marriage.”

“Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” another insider claimed.

“She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

25 tweets that sum up how everyone is feeling after Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's break up https://t.co/13PFtkZjkI pic.twitter.com/qJU4VTCgJ7 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 7, 2017

In light of these rumors, it’s interesting to note that in 2011 the 40-year-old actress told Marie Claire that her fame was one of the reasons why she and Ben Indra got divorced back in 2007. So it looks like Faris is in the same situation again but with the roles reversed this time around.

Anna Faris shot to fame for her comedic roles in the first four Scary Movie films.

Are you surprised that fans are blaming Jennifer Lawrence for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split? Do you think there’s truth to the rumors? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]