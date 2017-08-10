‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nancy Lee Grahn Talks About The Future Of ‘Julexis’

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that William deVry will eventually return to the daytime soap to reprise his role as the mob boss Julian Jerome. However, since deVry confirmed his exit from the ABC soap opera, fans have been speculating about the future of the “Julexis” couple.

GH spoilers indicate that a Julexis reunion will happen in the future when deVry returns to the show as Julian Jerome, but it is uncertain how and when it will happen. DeVry was clear about his desire to return to the show, but it is uncertain how soon or how it will happen. The actor revealed that GH writers left his exit open-ended so that he can return at a convenient moment in the future.

Although there is strong support for Julexis among fans on social media, and many are looking forward to a Julexis reunion, there is work to be done to straighten out some of the issues between them before a reunion can occur.

Soap Hub recently spoke with Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis, at the summer TV Critics press tour party in Beverly Hills. She shared her insider’s perspective on the future of the Julexis couple.

The summary of Nancy’s take on the question is that the issues surrounding the future of Julexis are “tricky and complex.” The couple, as Nancy pointed out, have a very complicated relationship. Julian once tried to kill Alexis with the dagger that was used to kill her mother after she tried to force a confession of murder out of him.

Nancy suggested that If deVry returns to the daytime soap to reprise his role as the mob boss Julian Jerome, a reconciliation between the couple must address the abuse Alexis suffered. It would seem improper, and out of character, for Alexis to reconcile with the man who tried to take her life without the storyline addressing the issue.

Nancy said she has talked to General Hospital writers and they are aware of the problem. The writers, according to Nancy, are approaching the issue of Jerome’s return and reunion with Alexis with caution to preserve the integrity of Nancy’s character, Alexis.

“I think the writers understand and respect the abuse issue that is there,” Nancy told Soap Hub. “I’ve talked to them, and I think the writers and the network are very sensitive to this issue.”

“Both [Alexis and Julian] come from very violent backgrounds,” she continued. “It makes sense that they love each other, but the repercussions exist and have to be addressed and… to see if there’s a way for them to find their way back.”

“The integrity of my character needs to be preserved. They’re working on figuring out how to do that.”

“They’re trying to do right by it. They’re trying to do the right thing.”

However, some fans argued that Julian might have redeemed himself, at least partially, when he rescued Alexis from his mad sister Olivia St. John (Tonja Walker), who held her hostage.

Julian saved Alexis’ life by rescuing her.

In the final analysis, there shouldn’t be an insurmountable barrier to bringing the couple back together again. Soap writers have a reputation for astonishing creativity when it comes to undoing damage done, reviving relationships, and even resurrecting dead characters.

As Soap Hub noted, fans can keep alive the hope of a future for Julexis, after all “GH is a show in which Sonny killed A.J. in cold blood and Ava Jerome (Maura West) offed Connie and neither have paid for their crimes.”

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]