Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Channel Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake: Cute Or Too Much?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are blending styles.

Almost two years after the couple went public with their romance, it’s being reported that Blake just recently treated his girlfriend with a sweet gift to show their love that’s dividing fans.

Shelton is reportedly ready for himself and Stefani to channel their inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, as he bought himself and his girlfriend matching denim jackets by Nikki Lund.

That means the loved-up couple can show off their matching styles, not too dissimilar to how Britney and Justin showed off their own matching denim looks on the red carpet 16 years ago.

“Blake really liked a certain jean jacket made by the designer so much, so he made a special order to deck the two of them out,” Us Weekly is reporting of how the country star is embracing matching clothes with the No Doubt singer.

But while matching clothes with a spouse may be a no-no for some, the outlet reported that the twosome, who first met on The Voice, have actually been copying each other’s styles since they first got together and are happy to make it clear that they’re very much a couple.

“Blake and Gwen have blended styles a bit ever since they met,” a source revealed to the site.

Fans have noticed that Stefani in particular appears to have been embracing her boyfriend’s country style ever since the couple got together in 2015.

Gwen was has been spotted borrowing her boyfriend’s style on multiple occasions, including when she was spotted decked out in camo last year as Entertainment Tonight reported that she went “full-on country” and resembled Shelton’s signature down home style.

The site also noted that Gwen has been spotted wearing flannel shirts and camo baseball caps as she embraced her newfound country style.

But it’s not just Stefani who’s going country since she started dating the singer.

The superstar also appears to have passed down her new sense of style to her kids, as Us Weekly shared snaps of her three boys, Zuma, Kingston and Apollo, matching Blake during a recent trip to his home state of Oklahoma.

Gwen shared a number of sweet photos of her boyfriend and her kids wearing matching flannel shirts as they spent some quality time together in the Sooner state in July.

Kingston could even be seen sporting cowboy boots in one of the snaps The Voice coach shared with her fans as the modern family visited a museum of Native American culture together.

Gwen also shared an adorable photo with fans on social media in April that showed her kids had copied Blake’s deer track and barbwire tattoo on their forearms with a sharpie.

Shelton’s sweet gift for his girlfriend comes shortly after it was reported that the twosome may have another duet in the works amid reports the “Sweet Escape” singer is working on a Christmas album and has been doing some writing with the country star on festive new music.

What do you think of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dressing alike and matching denim jackets? Is it cute or too much?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]