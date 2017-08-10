‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Returning Characters Teased In New Season – Will Michael Weatherly Be Back?

NCIS is back for a new season with all new and intense cases in each episode. While the CBS drama effectively managed to do without Michael Weatherly following his exit as Tony DiNozzo in Season 13, several characters are expected to make a comeback in Season 15. Is Weatherly set to make an appearance this season?

NCIS Season 15 spoilers reveal that two characters will be returning to the CBS series’ upcoming season. Per TV Line, co-showrunner Frank Cardea revealed that Joe Spano, who plays the role of Fornell, will be making an appearance in one of the episodes for Season 15.

Aside from Spano’s Fornell, NCIS Season 15 spoilers from the co-showrunner tease that Robert Wagner Jr. will be making another guest appearance as DiNozzo Sr. As most fans can recall, Wagner appeared in one of the episodes for Season 14, so his appearance pretty much seems like an annual thing for the series.

While many were pleased to hear that Wagner and Spano will be making an appearance on NCIS Season 15, many fans could not help but wonder whether the CBS drama will finally hear their plea to see Michael Weatherly back. The 49-year-old actor left his role in the show in order to pursue a new role for a TV series under the same network, Bull.

NCIS was able to survive one season without Weatherly despite the fact that the show experienced a drop in ratings in Season 14. The CBS drama introduced several characters to make up for Weatherly’s absence, but it looks like no one will be able to fill in the void created by Weatherly’s absence from the show.

On the brighter side of things, Weatherly told Digital Spy in an earlier interview that he is still open to the possibility of returning to NCIS. The actor sounded quite optimistic, stating that he can still see how DiNozzo might pop back in to the show.

“It is something I’m very keen to explore when the time is right.”

Weatherly also teased on a possible reunion with Cote de Pablo on NCIS, which made a lot of viewers excited, especially since their love team, aptly called as “TiVa” among fans, was dubbed as one of television’s greatest ‘ships. After all, Weatherly’s character decided to leave the team after discovering that he and de Pablo’s character, Ziva, have a daughter named Tali. It remains to be seen, however, when will Weatherly decide to return to the CBS drama, and whether de Pablo will still be open to reuniting with Weatherly.

Should NCIS Season 15 feature the return of Michael Weatherly?

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]