‘Alaskan Bush People’ Recap: Brown Family Says Goodbye To Browntown And ‘Integrity’

After a two-week break, Alaskan Bush People Season 7 aired a new episode on Wednesday night. Episode 6, entitled “Bush Code,” was an emotional one for many ABP fans. The Brown children have to deal with packing up Browntown for good, and saying farewell to so many memories definitely isn’t easy. Meanwhile, their mom Ami Brown remains in California for her cancer treatment.

Goodbye, Browntown

This week, Billy and Ami’s two daughters Snowbird and Rain are back in Browntown. However, their stay will be short, and bittersweet. The two are tasked to pack away their things and say goodbye to the only home they’ve known for good.

“I’m glad to be back, but then I’m not because I wish I wasn’t here. I wish I was with everybody,” Snowbird tells her sister.

“It’s been very emotional for me. And I guess whenever I’m getting sad or doing things that remind me of things I don’t want to be reminded of, I try to make myself angry instead. ‘Coz that’s an emotion that overpowers being sad.”

To make their goodbye a little bit easier, Snowbird and Rain thought of their mom Ami. They decided to get some Devil’s Club leaves for Ami. The wild plant has so many medicinal uses and can be used to make tea, ointment, and oils.

See what items Bird and Rain put in their time capsule! https://t.co/QKnlpScPy9 pic.twitter.com/49VyfW0N81 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 4, 2017

Goodbye, Integrity

Billy and Ami’s family also had to let go of their beloved ship, Integrity. Clearly, they couldn’t lug around a vessel now that they’re settling in an urban community for Ami’s treatment. There have been rumors a few months back that the Alaskan Bush People ship was on sale. It has recently been spotted by fans to be on the move. Last night, the show finally revealed what really happened to Integrity.

We don't like to give up. We'll keep at something until we accomplish it #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/1pQIK7G0Y8 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) July 9, 2016

The Brown children discussed what to do with the family’s ship. No one wanted to part with it. As Billy and Ami’s eldest daughter Snowbird said, Integrity is already a part of their lives.

“It’s hard to let the Integrity go, because it’s letting Alaska go.”

The family thought about selling their ship, but they ended up giving Integrity to another Bush family. This was such a heartwarming scene, to see the Brown’s pass down a part of them to another family. For fans, this kind gesture was one of the highlights of the episode.

“When Bear told the family they’re giving them the Integrity instead of selling it to them, I wanted to cry. I love them,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

I love the tender, quiet moments between Ami and Billy. Giving the Integrity to the new family was generous & kind. All was my favorite! — Tammy N (@TammyN46) August 10, 2017

This wasn’t the first of many goodbyes for Billy Brown’s children. In the last Alaskan Bush People episode, Matt also had to say farewell to his best friend in the Bush, Kenny. Fans know Kenny as this go-to all-around guy who has a crazy fun personality. He first appeared in the show back in Season 1, and he’s been good friends with the Brown family–Matt most especially–ever since. He’s helped Matt with numerous odd jobs, from working in junk shops to building and demolishing stuff. Matt and Kenny hugged it out for the last time, and promised to see each other “on the flip side.”

The show certainly made fans tear up a bit with all the farewells last night. Billy Brown’s family is receiving a lot of prayers and love from fans as Ami continues to fight for her life and defeat lung cancer.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs a new episode every Wednesday, 9 p.m. on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]