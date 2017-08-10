‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: ‘Klaroline’ Romance Not Happening, Klaus And Caroline To Stay Platonic

The Originals Season 5 will be a bit different from previous seasons. In the Season 4 finale, the Mikaelson siblings had to separate in order to save Hope (formerly Summer Fontana) from The Hollow. Fans were excited to find out that Caroline Forbes (Candice King) would be appearing in the premiere episode. However, this led to questions if there would possibly be a “Klaroline” romance. Don’t count on it. According to Christian Post, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline’s relationship will stay strictly platonic.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on The CW series.

Executive producer Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly some juicy tidbits about Caroline Forbes in The Originals Season 5. She will arrive just in time to call out Klaus on some undesirable things he is doing. As Joseph Morgan explained at Comic-Con, Klaus will be killing “loads of people.” Caroline will come to New Orleans and say to Klaus what he needs to hear.

“She’s just got so much life in her. She just brings the spirits up of people around her. There’s just something great about watching Caroline call Klaus on his s**t.”

When the show returns to The CW next year, Klaus will feel more alone than ever before. As fans know, he doesn’t do well by himself. He needs to be grounded and in order to do that, he has to have his family near him. However, in order to save Hope from The Hollow, the Mikalesons had to do something drastic. The four siblings were separated into pieces of The Hollow and scattered throughout the world. If they are near each other, even for a minute, they run the risk of the villain piecing herself back together again.

Afterward, Hope went to Mystic Falls to attend Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline’s educational facility, the Salvatore School For The Young And Gifted. When The Originals Season 5 returns, eight years will have passed by. Hope, now a teenager, will be determined to reunite her family, even if it destroys her.

Plec also revealed that the new season will take place during Mardi Gras.

What do you think of what Julie Plec teased about Klaus and Caroline in The Originals Season 5? Were you hoping for a “Klaroline” romance?

