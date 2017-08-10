Jennifer Garner Worried About Ben Affleck’s Drinking And Kids Since Hook Up With New GF Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Garner is getting concerned for Ben Affleck’s drinking problem again following reports of separate incidents in which he and new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted carrying alcoholic drinks, Life & Style mag reports. But her main concern is what this could entail for their three kids.

An Umbrella Factory employee worker told Radar Online that the Justice League actor and the TV director exited a store in Maine carrying two bottles of Rosé and a bottle of Skinnygirl Margarita. The employee even shared selfie photos of herself and Ben Affleck in front of the store’s wine racks via her social media accounts. The photo, showing Affleck wearing a disheveled shirt, was eventually taken down.

The employee claimed that Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus also went to the store the day prior to buy booze. As such, a video showing the couple entering the store was recorded via security camera, according to Radar Online. The store employee also recalled her short conversation with the actor, who told her that he and his girlfriend are leaving Maine on Sunday.

“He said he and his girlfriend were just up for a couple days,” the store employee said.

Before the Maine incident, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus reportedly enjoyed a bottle of red wine over dinner at L.A.’s Giorgio Baldi on July 6, just four months after the actor announced the completion of his second rehab stint for alcohol addiction.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus attend comedy show after Jennifer Garner spends the day with his mom: pics https://t.co/VFyQHnZ9W9 pic.twitter.com/sYeUMCoI7S — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 2, 2017

Jennifer Garner, who’s been supportive of Ben during his struggles with alcohol addiction even after their separation, has been getting worried for her ex-husband following reports that he’s been on the bottle again. That said, Garner is not allowing herself her concerns for her ex to negatively impact her life, said an insider. Her only worry stems from the fact that Ben is the father of their three children. Needless to say, Jen believes Ben is Lindsay’s problem now.

“She has done everything she possibly can over the years to help him get sober and battle his demons,” says an insider. “But she’s not about to let her ex’s problems take over her life.”

“Things are much calmer, and Jen is finally feeling peace in her life for the first time in years,” the source continues. “Of course, she cares about Ben, but Jen’s feeling is that he is no longer her problem. Jen is concerned about Ben because he is the father of their three children but she truly does feel that he’s Lindsay’s problem now.”

While Ben Affleck had a date night with Lindsay Shookus, Jennifer Garner spent the day with his mother: https://t.co/itGKOgdfLM pic.twitter.com/pdhkAKi18Z — E! News (@enews) August 2, 2017

In the Facebook post where he announced the completion of his most recent rehab stint, Ben Affleck thanked Jennifer Garner for supporting him and taking care of their kids. The award-winning director also wrote that he wants to live life to the fullest and become the best dad he could possibly be. Despite the split, Ben and Jennifer took an active role in co-parenting their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Celebrate the Fourth Together With Their Kids https://t.co/BOz3owPMrn pic.twitter.com/7VRn2N4U0l — Womanista (@Womanista) July 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]