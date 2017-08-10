Pregnant Nikki Reed Wants A ‘Month Of Silence’ With Ian Somerhalder And Their Baby After Giving Birth

Pregnant Nikki Reed believes she is a “better version” of herself now that she is carrying her first child with husband, Ian Somerhalder, as she opens up about her plans after giving birth.

Months after announcing her pregnancy, the 29-year-old Twilight alum has finally broken her silence via a rare interview featured in the September issue of the magazine Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

Unlike her character in Twilight who had been deprived of ever getting pregnant with her own child, Nikki is now blessed with a little one growing inside of her and is very eager to talk about the experience with the magazine.

Based on the cover story about her, the actress appears to be getting the better side of pregnancy as she talks about the “miracle” of pregnancy she is experiencing and she appears to be loving it.

“Being pregnant gave me instant perspective. It’s the first time in my life I’ve passed on anything that isn’t exactly what I want to be doing,” Nikki Reed told the magazine when asked about the priority shift she experienced after learning that she’s pregnant.

Unlike other people, Nikki considers her pregnancy as an opportunity to do what she wanted in life, exactly how she wanted to do it.

“Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want. I’m building and launching a company that’s been a dream of mine. I honestly feel better than ever.”

Aside from that, she believes that a pregnant Nikki Reed is a “better” one.

“Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever. I’m a very driven person with lots of energy,” she said.

“I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I’m a better version of myself. I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.”

For those who missed it, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they are expecting their first child in May via an adorable Instagram photo.

During the interview, Nikki also revealed that she and Ian plan to have a month of silence in order to fully experience being parents to their child, with the 29-year-old expectant mother declaring that they will not entertain any visitors nor accept phone calls during that time.

“Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate,” she told the magazine.

“You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”

Since the announcement of her pregnancy in May, Nikki Reed maintained a low profile on social media, except for a couple of posts about her new business venture Bayou With Love.

Natural, plant derived, cruelty-free products in a sustainable clutch made with vegetable dyes????…check out our @bayouwithlove collab with @anthropologie and our website bayouwithlove.com for more???? A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Aside from her new business, the 29-year-old actress also continues working out, although she admitted to taking it easy with her usual activities including mountain biking, AcroYoga, and horseback riding. As for her diet, her plant-based diet seemed to have transformed into more creatively now that she is pregnant although she admitted that she is really into “cashew-based chocolate ice cream.”

Fortunately, Ian is a “closet chef” as well as a “sweet man” who is willing to cook all day for his wife.

“When I told him I felt bad about always asking for food, he said, ‘Being able to do this for you is my favorite thing in the world.'”

According to Refinery29, the couple who both portrayed fictional vampires in their own franchises celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April via adoring Instagram posts.

[Featured Image by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]