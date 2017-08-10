‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Avi Nash Cast, Which Role Might He Be Playing?

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers previously teased casting calls for two new characters. One of the actors chosen has been revealed as Avi Nash. Who might he be playing and what is known from Robert Kirkman’s comic books?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC series.

According to ComicBook.com, there is a good chance that Avi Nash is playing the role of Siddiq. In the comic books, he made his debut in issue #127, after All-Out War. However, the details get a bit complicated. In the comics, Siddiq is a male survivor of Oceanside, a community that is not introduced until well after the war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is over.

As fans know, in The Walking Dead, Oceanside was introduced last season. However, there were no male survivors of that group, at least none that fans are aware of. The leader claimed that the Saviors killed all the men and any boys over the age of 12. By the time Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson) met them, it was just a huge group of women and girls hiding near the beach.

In the TWD comics, it was recently hinted that Siddiq could be the father of Rosita Espinosa’s baby. He told Eugene Porter that he had a relationship with her.

The timeline might be different, but The Walking Dead is known to stay somewhat true to the comics while mixing things up a bit. ComicBook.com noted that it appears that Siddiq might have been spotted in the TWD Season 8 trailer. However, why would he be appearing before All-Out War is over? The website predicted that it is because he is a survivor of the Saviors’ attack on Oceanside. However, he must have fled the group, leaving the women by themselves.

shameful selfie. A post shared by Avi Nash (@iamavi_nash) on Jun 8, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

In the comics, Siddiq becomes part of Alexandria’s military group. During the battle with the Whisperers, he tries to recruit members from Oceanside. If the television show follows this storyline, then Avi Nash could be sticking around for awhile.

#LearningToDrive premieres tomorrow in NYC!…and I'm sitting here playing beard or no beard. TSA gimme a sign…thank God I have 1 suit. @broadgreen A post shared by Avi Nash (@iamavi_nash) on Aug 16, 2015 at 2:49pm PDT

Do you think Avi Nash will be playing Siddiq in The Walking Dead Season 8?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The Hamptons International Film Festival]