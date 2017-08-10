Watch ‘DWTS’ cast reveal on ‘GMA’: Which celebs will be ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on September 18??

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 25th season on September 18. That means the big cast reveal on ABC’s Good Morning America is just a few weeks away. Although the official cast list has yet to be confirmed by ABC, names of several celebrities rumored to be joining the cast have surfaced online.

Last year, the fall cast (Season 23) was announced on August 29, so fans can expect the reveal to air on Good Morning America during the last week of August or the first week of September.

Fans are already buzzing about the 25th season of ABC’s popular ballroom dance competition. There is no doubt ABC will pull out all the stops to celebrate the milestone.

The network is keeping the cast list under lock and key, but a show insider tells Pure DWTS the network is “happy” with the celebs who have signed on so for the upcoming season. The cast is expected to be “fun with a lot of great dance ability.”

Many fans are hoping to see pro dancers Mark Ballas and Derek Hough return to the ABC ballroom in September. Mark tells ET! “not at this point, but never say never!”

And Derek? He won’t confirm anything at this point but tells ET! that he would return to the dance floor if singer Celine Dion is cast as one of the celebrity dancers.

Is that a hint Celine will be joining the DWTS season 25 cast? There’s no confirmation from ABC on that but she will have a huge fan base if she is offered (and accepts) the gig.

And no, Sean Spicer won’t be part of the Dancing with the Stars cast. He made that very clear after he resigned from his position as the White House press secretary last month. He tells Us Weekly he wants to make an appearance on Saturday Night Live instead.

There were rumors that DeMario Jackson (Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise 4) was asked to join the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars. However, on Tuesday, Variety confirmed that Jackson will be part of the cast for the upcoming season.

And speaking of The Bachelorette, the newly engaged Rachel Lindsay recently told ET! she would not say “no” if she is asked to join DWTS. However, Variety’s insider reports “ABC is not likely” to cast anyone from the Bachelor franchise on the upcoming season.

Other names in the DWTS cast rumor mill include Kathy Griffin and Blac Chyna. Pro dancer Edyta Sliwinksa, who hinted she may be coming back this season, tells the Insider she would love to see Kathy join the show. She had nothing to say about Blac Chyna.

ABC is keeping the Dancing with the Stars season 25 cast list under wraps until the big reveal on Good Morning America. By now, there is usually an extensive cast list leaked on line, but not this season. Fortunately, we only have to wait a few weeks to find out who this season’s celebrities and pros are.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]