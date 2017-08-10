Beyonce Flaunts Post-Baby Bod In Crop Top And Daisy Dukes, Wows Fans With Stunning Weight-Loss

Queen Bey has returned to her throne! The new mom to twins Sir and Rumi seems to be back in the spotlight as she rocked her post-baby body in a chic and sexy ensemble.

On Wednesday, Beyonce shared some photos of herself from an impromptu photo shoot on her official website. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the 35-year-old curvaceous beauty was rocking the same outfit she wore during Kendrick Lamar’s concert at the Staples Center on Sunday.

Fellow concertgoers spotted the “Single Ladies” singer enjoying the rapper’s performance along with her daughter Blue Ivy and Kelly Rowland. And now, Queen Bey is giving her fans a closer look at her post-pregnancy style.

In the photos uploaded on her site, Beyonce can be seen rocking a yellow graphic crop top shirt by Fila exposing her toned tummy. The songstress also donned a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes, which accentuated her famous curves. She matched her fierce style with an oversized camouflage jacket, pieces of jewelry and customized Louis Vuitton satchel.

Fans applauded the singer’s stunning weight loss just nearly two months after giving birth to her twins. However, sources close to the Beyonce claimed that her post-baby body is not surprising at all considering her hard work in the gym.

Don't hurt em #Beyonce ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

In fact, just this week, Beyonce was spotted heading to an L.A. gym with rapper husband JAY-Z and Rowland. The trio reportedly stayed a few hours in the gym and stepped out looking “exasperated but thrilled.”

“Beyoncé walked out with a towel, and she looked like she had a serious sweat session. Jay-Z was in a great mood and so was Kelly.”

There were also claims that the singer has been quite busy attending classes at SoulCycle in the past few weeks. Sources revealed that Beyonce enjoys cycling but tries to go easy on her typically intense workout, especially since she’s still recovering from giving birth.

YELLOW F CROP X OBINRIN LACE UP Tap the link in bio to purchase #coalnterry #coalnterryvintage #beyonce A post shared by Coal n terry Vintage ® (@coalnterryvintage) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, avid fans of Beyonce might be pleased to know that the singer has several projects lined up. According to reports, the “Formation” singer will be making appearances on JAY-Z’s 4:44 tour. She is also expected to release a documentary that will give a glimpse of her life in the past few years.

Aside from that, there were claims that Beyonce is the top choice to perform 007‘s new theme song. Radar Online reports that the singer might replace Adele.

If the project did come to fruition, Beyonce will be included in the likes of Madonna and Alicia Keys who previously recorded a James Bond theme song.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]