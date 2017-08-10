‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Urges Victor To Give Amulet To Police, Accuses Eric Of Killing Deimos

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will do the unthinkable to his brother. Fueled by a jealous rage, Brady will find evidence that Eric (Greg Vaughan) might be connected to Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death. He gives Victor (John Aniston) the amulet and insists that he turn it into the police. Will Eric be arrested and go to prison for a crime he probably didn’t commit?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Brady Black will break into Eric’s room at Martin House. He is searching for sexy photos of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) that Eric allegedly took. However, he discovers that he was on the wrong track and the photos are innocent. Afterward, he does find something else that is quite interesting. It turns out that the person who had the cursed amulet all of this time was Eric.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric will get drunk and go to Victor with his discovery. He will insist that Victor turn the amulet into the police and blame Eric. Victor isn’t so sure that is a good idea, especially since Brady has been hitting the bottle. However, Brady lets him know that Eric must have killed Deimos and the amulet is “proof.” It could be the one thing that may free Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) from jail.

Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole are having a conversation about Brady. The former alcoholic priest tells Nicole that Brady thinks they are having an affair. This will make her even more paranoid about Brady finding out that she forgave Eric for killing Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that next week, it will cause an explosive fight between the two lovers.

Even though Eric is in possession of the cursed amulet, that doesn’t mean that he killed Deimos. Eric isn’t a cold-blooded killer. The only reason Eric would have it is if he were protecting someone he cared about. Wouldn’t be a cruel twist of fate if it turned out that he was protecting Brady, the person who is selling him out in the name of jealousy?

What do you think is going to happen with Brady and Eric on Days Of Our Lives?

