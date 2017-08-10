‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Matt Roloff Shares Photos From His Super Cool Summer Vacay

After hosting Molly’s fairytale wedding last Saturday, Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is now having a much-needed vacation. Matt told his Facebook followers that he left the Roloff Farms on Sunday, to travel to Surprise, Arizona for some rest and relaxation.

“Travel day completed. After four intense months of wedding preparations, it’s time for a few days of ‘R n R.’ Just landed in Surprise, AZ. Enjoying the ATV trails and some pool time:)))”

On Thursday, Matt updated LPBW fans on how his vacation is coming along. The 55-year-old reality star mentioned that he is currently enjoying his resort’s ATV trails and swimming pools. As a sweet treat, Matt even uploaded two new photos from his summer holiday.

In one picture, Matt is in the swimming pool, floating on his pool noodle. The other photo shows him riding a shiny black ATV. He’s wearing sunglasses in both photos, and fans noted that the sun may be too hot in Arizona right now. Regardless, Matt is clearly having a grand time away from work at the farm.

Arizona residents who are also Little People, Big World fans left comments on Matt’s FB post. They excitedly welcomed the reality star to their state and advised him to slather on sunscreen as it is scorching hot there right now.

An eagle-eyed fan even identified that Matt may be staying at Sun City Grand Resort, based on his photos. Sun City Grand is a popular active-adult community in Surprise, Arizona. It has sprawling golf courses, swimming pools, spas, tennis courts, and other first-class facilities. For an outgoing person like Matt, the place surely sounds irresistible!

Interestingly, Matt Roloff shared these summer pics with his fans following a previous report by the Inquisitr. He gamely gave a shout-out to this publication and promised more photos and updates.

Once the LPBW star returns to the Roloff Farms, he will surely be welcomed with lots of exciting things. His son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Audrey, are expecting their first baby girl in less than three weeks. This will be Matt’s second grandchild after Zach and Tori’s baby Jackson, who was born last May.

Moreover, the Roloff family will likely be busy filming for Little People, Big World. Amy Roloff has previously announced that their hit reality show will be back for another season this September on TLC.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]