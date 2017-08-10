NFL Saga: The Untold Stories From Devonta Freeman’s $41 Million Contract With Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman has become the highest-paid running back in the NFL as he signed the $41.25 million contract extension with Atlanta Falcons. Known for his quickness and hand-eye coordination, the 25-year-old running back is a very determined player that comes as a result of his lifelong struggle since the childhood.

When Falcons’ management announced the decision to extend Freeman’s contract on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the fans are very excited. They are in love with him because since he joined the Falcons, Freeman has shown his remarkable value to the team.

Freeman is the player who knows the true meaning of determination and struggle. Therefore, when the struggling Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft, Freeman was the perfect choice for them. He knew that determination and focus will always produce a good result, especially for the Falcons that failed to enter the playoffs in the previous season.

Growing up in the Miami’s Liberty City as the oldest of the seven children in a rough neighborhood, Freeman had to set an example for his younger siblings to avoid the gangs. He earned a few bucks by doing any works, from working at the gas station, washing cars and even raking leaves. He literally did everything he could to earn money in an honest way and avoid the gangs that surrounded his neighborhood.

In an interview earlier this year, Freeman reminisced his rough childhood. He remembered that whenever he tried to sleep at night, he always hoped that he would never hear any gun shots that night. However, the rough childhood endowed him a laser sharp focus to avert any distractions in the football field.

“Going to sleep every night thinking you might hear gun shots. That was the stuff that was distracting to me. This is football. Ain’t no distraction.”

His focus to the game is extra ordinary and on top of that, he never complained about everything. Even when Atlanta Falcons signed him with an only average annual salary of $670,000 and a $121,106 signing bonus, he did not say any objections. The soft-spoken player continued to work hard and showed his true value to the Falcons.

In his rookie year, even in his first debut game against New Orleans Saints on Sept. 7, he made a tremendous impact for the Falcons. Freeman made two rushes for 15 yards and two interceptions to help the Falcons defeating the Saints by 37-34 in the overtime.

He continued to better himself, and in his third year of professional career, Freeman is known as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Together with Tevin Coleman, they became the most solid combination of running backs in the league.

Last year, Atlanta Falcons was able to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston to face the New England Patriots. Prior to the Super Bowl. Freeman led the team in rushing with 1,078 yards, 4.8 yards per rush and 11 touchdowns. Now, the Falcons has understood his true value and provided him the biggest amount of contract for running back in the league.

#TOMORROW #Epic Come have Fun with us. Registration starts between 7-8. Camp began at 9am to 12noon A post shared by v8_splashh (@devontafreeman) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Furthermore, Freeman never forgets about his humble background in Miami and how he managed to stay focus on his goal. He founded Devonta Freeman Foundation to help children finding their path in sports. Last month, the foundation held its third annual Youth Camp at Charles Hadley Park, Miami. The Youth Camp was held for free as one of the outreach mission of the Devonta Freeman Foundation.

[Featured Image by Eric Gay/AP Photos]