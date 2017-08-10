Prince Harry’s Birth Started The End Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles’ Relationship

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage apparently began to fall apart soon after the birth of Prince Harry. The former “desperately” wanted a girl child, and when Prince Harry was born, he did not hide his disappointment, which broke Princess Diana’s heart, according to Andrew Morton’s book.

In her interviews with Andrew Morton for his book, Diana: Her True Story, the late Princess Diana revealed that Prince Charles always wanted a girl, and because of that, she hid their second son’s gender from him throughout her pregnancy, the Mirror reports.

Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984, and immediately after his birth, Prince Charles reportedly commented, “Oh God, it’s a boy.” And his second comment was, “he’s even got red hair.”

Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, told Andrew Morton, “something inside me closed off” after hearing Prince Charles’ comments, according to the report.

Moreover, Prince Charles also expressed his disappointment in front of Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Kydd. He reportedly told her during Prince Harry’s christening, “We were so disappointed — we thought it would be a girl.”

Frances Kydd reportedly told him off, saying that he should realize how lucky he was to have a child that was normal. Princess Diana said, “ever since that day the shutters have come down and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”

Princess Diana also admitted that she and Prince Charles had been “very, very close to each other” in the six weeks leading to Prince Harry’s birth, according to the book. But post-Prince Harry’s birth, their marriage apparently hit the rocks.

“Then suddenly as Harry was born it just went bang, our marriage, the whole thing went down the drain,” Princess Diana said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary, Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, have shared details of their intimate moments with their mother. In a new documentary for ITV, Prince Harry said that he could still hear his mother’s distinctive laugh in his head, ABC reported.

“All I can hear is her laugh in my head and that sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face. One of her mottoes to me was you know, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.'”

He also said that he could still feel the hugs that his mother used to give him, adding he missed having her.

Prince Harry, who will be turning 33 on September 15, is currently dating American actress Meghan Markle. There are speculations that he will be proposing to her fairly soon. A tabloid recently claimed that Prince Harry would give his current girlfriend a ring made from his mother’s emerald bracelet.

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to Botswana for a birthday vacation. The Suits actress turned 33 on August 4.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]