‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Bonnie Breaks Lucas’ Heart, But Soon Will Start Falling For Him

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) would impersonate Adrienne and break up with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). However, it seems that she is going to have a change in plans. According to the latest information, after breaking Lucas’ heart, she will find herself drawn to Adrienne’s husband. Will Lucas know it isn’t Adrienne and how will this affect Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) quest for revenge?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Bonnie Lockhart will begin taking over Adrienne’s life. Her first order of business is breaking up with Lucas Horton. Her plan is to get back at Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) by getting involved with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). It was teased that it isn’t about love, but Bonnie wants the power, control, and money.

However, Anjelica is going to have some problems controlling Bonnie and Hattie (Deidre Hall). Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 reveal that Bonnie will find herself gravitating toward Lucas. Could she end up falling for Adrienne’s husband? Anjelica isn’t going to like this one bit and will drag Bonnie in for an emergency meeting.

What is interesting about these DOOL spoilers is that it was previously teased that Lucas would have a big story. It would be an “embarrassment of riches.” The term means too much of something, an excess of resources, or too many choices. Does Bonnie taking over Adrienne’s life have anything to do with this crazy doppelganger storyline?

Fans are divided on how they feel about Adrienne’s choice in men. She used to be married to Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). On yesterday’s episode, he admitted that he still cared very much for Adrienne. However, he doesn’t say anything because he loves her and doesn’t want to confuse his ex-wife. Then, there are other fans that believe Lucas and Adrienne are the perfect match. Some viewers believe that the story with Bonnie might bring Justin and Adrienne back together again. However, where does that leave Lucas, who tends to be unlucky in love?

What do you think is going to happen with Lucas and Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives? What is the future for Adrienne’s love life on DOOL?

