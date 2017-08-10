'Once Upon A Time' Season 7, Episode 4 Spoilers: RumBelle Romance Teased, What To Expect From Rumple And Belle

Once Upon A Time Season 7 will premiere this fall on ABC network. What can fans expect in Season 4, which will feature an appearance by departed cast member Emilie de Ravin? According to TV Line, it will be a highly romantic “Rumbelle” episode. Find out what is known about “Beauty And The Beast,” featuring Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Belle.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the fairy tale drama.

According to co-executive producer Adam Horowitz, expect a highly romantic episode in Once Upon A Time Season 7. This will please “Rumbelle” fans, who were saddened that Emilie de Ravin would not be returning. However, she, along with Jennifer Morrison, has agreed to appear in one episode.

OUAT Season 7 Episode 4 is when to expect Belle to be seen in a flashback. It will go over what happened with Rumple and Belle, but it won’t be heartbreaking like fans thought. In fact, Edward Kitisis added that it is their favorite Rumbelle story since “Skin Deep.”

While de Ravin is only going to appear in one episode, Robert Carlyle is returning as a series regular. Also, expect to see Rumple and Belle’s son, Gideon. Giles Matthey is reprising the role, and just like Henry (Andrew J. West), he will be a grown man. It will be interesting to see how Henry and his adoptive mother, Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla), will reconnect after being apart for so many years.

Other Once Upon A Time Season 7 spoilers include Hook’s (Colin O’Donoghue) story being told. He will be a cop in Seattle and will feel like something is missing from his life. However, he won’t know what it is. Fans know that the missing piece is Emma Swan. They will have their own story told in Episode 2. It will also be revealed if “Captain Swan” had any children together.

What do you think is going to happen with Rumbelle in OUAT? Are you looking forward to seeing Emilie de Ravin in one final appearance as Belle in Once Upon A Time? What will happen with Rumple in Season 7?

