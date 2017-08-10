Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Split Caused By Competition Between Them? His Movie Star Status Blamed For Divorce

Was Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split caused by his rise to fame? Some reports claim it was as the tension between husband and wife allegedly rooted from intense competition between the two.

Many were shocked when Chris and Anna, who were married in 2009, announced that they are legally separating on August 7.

News broke after the 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote a lengthy post on his official Facebook account, recounting how he and Anna finally decided to end their marriage after trying hard to save their relationship.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the post read.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

On top of that, the estranged couple said that while they are separating, they “still have love for each other” and “will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The actress, who made a name for her roles in Scary Movie 4 and What’s Your Number? among others, also posted the same message on her Instagram account almost simultaneously as her estranged husband did.

For the past three days since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split became public, people and the media had been wondering why they decided to call it quits, with reasons ranging from third-party matters to the more recent tension due to the direction their careers took.

Talking about the latter, Us Weekly revealed that a source close to the situation said that Chris’ rise to fame after his Guardians of the Galaxy break “caused tension in their marriage.”

“Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” another source told the outlet.

“She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

While there isn’t any confirmation on the matter from both parties involved in Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, E! News noted that this seemed plausible, especially when one considered the actor’s GQ interview in 2015 and the actress’ more recent conversation with People a few weeks before their divorce announcement.

“I’ve had those moments, where I was like the guy holding the purse at events and people just looked right through me. And, you know, actors come up and just blatantly hit on my wife in front of me and don’t even look at me,” the 38-year-old actor admitted to GQ.

Meanwhile, Faris also confessed that being in a high-profile relationship with Pratt was “tricky,” weeks before the announcement of their breakup.

“There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.”

My favorite part of this picture is that I know my sweet husband cut the armpits of this shirt incredibly low -also he threw back the fish because we couldn't eat it. I love you @prattprattpratt !! A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

The 40-year-old actress also blamed her fame for her divorce with Ben Indra in 2007 based on her statement with Marie Claire in 2011, so there is a chance that history is repeating itself, save for the fact that the situation is reversed this time.

What do you think of this alleged cause of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]