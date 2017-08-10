‘Son Of Sam’ Killer David Berkowitz Reveals New Information In First Major Interview In Years

This week there is a big interview coming with David Berkowitz, who is known as the “Son of Sam” killer. ID recently aired a special about David Berkowitz and now CBS is going to be airing the first major television interview with him in over a decade. David has plans to reveal secrets that have never been heard before.

In Touch Weekly shared the details about what is going to be revealed in this interview. The “Son of Sam” killed six people over 40 years ago. He was in New York City when he went on a shooting spree killing six people and injuring seven more. Berkowitz is now 64-years-old and is serving his time in prison. David was given six consecutive life sentences.

The name “Son of Sam” came from David Berkowitz saying that his neighbor’s dog, named Sam, was possessed and told him to kill. He is now going to admit that he hates that name.

“As far as I’m concerned, that was not me. That was not me. Even the name, I hate that name, I despise the name,” he said. In this new interview, he is expressing regret for what he did so many years ago. He reveals that he felt like he was doing something to “appease the devil” at the time. David has made it obvious over the years that he feels remorse for his crimes.

He does realize that people will never understand him or why he did what he did. Back in 2002, he was first eligible for parole, but didn’t even try to get out of jail. At the time, he said that he deserved to be in prison and would be staying there.

In this new interview, David Berkowitz is going to be asked some of the hard questions about his crime. Maybe he will find a way to explain it to everyone. People who have followed the story of the “Son of Sam” for years are curious to hear what all he will reveal this week. At least he was caught before any more lives could be lost.

Forty years after the "Son of Sam" arrest, a detective reveals how cops finally ended his reign of terror. https://t.co/g0mPeAMldo pic.twitter.com/MB9mAzK76E — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) August 4, 2017

Are you excited to see the new interview with David Berkowitz? Do you feel like the “Son of Sam” killer is going to reveal a lot of new information? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss this interview. Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks airs Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

"They're just sitting talking, and their world explodes." Two more people have been attacked on #SonofSam: The Hunt for a Killer #IDAddicts pic.twitter.com/TqU9Hv6kzx — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) August 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Discovery]