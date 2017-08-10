‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Expect A ‘Very Fresh Take’ On TV Show, According To Creator

The Walking Dead Season 8 just finished wrapped up filming the midseason finale. The series will not return to AMC until this fall, but the cast and creator are busy talking about what to expect. According to MassLive, Robert Kirkman revealed at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour it will have a very fresh take. What does the creator mean by this statement and what kind of changes can viewers expect to see?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the television show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, expect The Walking Dead Season 8 to be full of action. This just isn’t in the premiere episode either. For the first four episodes, there will be non-stop action and heart-pounding scenes. Creator Robert Kirkman also teased that the new season will be different. At the same time, the show will be staying a bit more true to the comic books than it has in the past.

“We’ve spent a lot of time setting these characters up, and now we’re going to bash them against each other and see what happens. This is another continuation of that; this is a very fresh take on the world of The Walking Dead, and we’re going to be breaking a lot of new ground this season.”

As fans know, several communities are going to come together to battle Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. This includes Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, the Kingdom, and possibly Oceanside. There are viewers debating on whether Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers (sometimes referred to as the Heapsters) will switch sides or remain Team Negan.

The relationships between all the different communities, including the Saviors, will be explored in The Walking Dead Season 8. It will also take the existing characters and break them to a degree. For fans that thought the fan-favorites couldn’t be broken any further, just sit back and watch what happens.

“We’re trying to do a more fast-paced, action-packed season really focusing on momentum. Over the first seven seasons, we’ve set all the characters into place, and now it’s time to break them, to a certain extent.”

As seen in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer, it is “All-Out War.” Based on the timing in the comic books and how the issues have been timed in previous seasons, expect the battle to be over with by the midseason finale. McIntosh recently teased that they are currently wrapping it up, referring to filming the war scenes.

What do you think of what Robert Kirkman said about The Walking Dead Season 8? Are you looking forward to seeing how this season is different from the past? What do you expect to happen when TWD returns to AMC?

