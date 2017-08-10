Disney has been sued. A lawsuit filed against the Walt Disney Company alleges that several dozen of its smartphone apps are illegally tracking and spying on children.

A new report claims that the Walt Disney Company (or simply “Disney”) is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly dishonoring the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, that is governed by the Federal Trade Commission. The “privacy” law was created in 1998 and ratified by Congress two years later.

“The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) gives parents control over what information websites can collect from their kids. The COPPA Rule — with new provisions in effect on July 1, 2013 — puts additional protections in place and streamlines other procedures that companies covered by the rule need to follow. If you run a website designed for kids or have a website geared to a general audience, but collect information from someone you know is under 13, you must comply with COPPA’s requirements.”

The lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company charges that the entertainment giant’s approved apps contain tracking technology. As a consequence, Disney has the ability to collect personal information from a user such as their geographical location and internet browsing history. In turn, the information is often sold to third party entities for use in ad targeting, according to ATT News.

The plaintiff, Amanda Rushing, of California, sued Disney on Aug. 3 in a San Francisco federal court. In addition to alleged breaches of privacy, the lawsuit claims that Disney and its affiliates failed to obtain proper legal consent from parents before they used the apps to target children for personalized advertising.

Disney responded to the pending class action lawsuit by defending its company practices, saying that it has not violated any COPPA rules or laws. Disney maintains that it has a “robust” COPPA program that supports compliance and takes the privacy of all its users — especially that of children — very seriously.

On why it thinks Rushing and others filed a lawsuit against it, Disney claims that it’s a matter of misunderstanding and failure to internalize the full scope of COPPA. It looks forward to having its day in court on the merits of the civil proceedings.

The apps in question that are purportedly spying on and tracking children are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Altogether, they have been downloaded as many as half a billion times.

According to court documents, the complete list of apps that are included in the lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company appears below.

AvengersNet

Beauty and the Beast

Perfect Match

Cars Lightning League

Club Penguin Island

Color by Disney

Disney Color and Play

Disney Crossy Road

Disney Dream Treats

Disney Emoji Blitz

Disney Gif

Disney Jigsaw Puzzle!

Disney LOL

Disney Princess: Story Theater

Disney Store Become

Disney Story Central

Disney’s Magic Timer by Oral-B

Disney Princess: Charmed Adventures

Dodo Pop

Disney Build It Frozen

DuckTales: Remastered

Frozen Free Fall

Frozen Free Fall: Icy Shot

Good Dinosaur Storybook Deluxe

Inside Out Thought Bubbles

Maleficent Free Fall

Miles from Tomorrowland: Missions

Moana Island Life

Olaf’s Adventures

Palace Pets in Whisker Haven

Sofia the First Color and Play

Sofia the First Secret Library

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids

Star Wars: Commander

Temple Run: Oz

Temple Run: Brave

The Lion Guard

Toy Story: Story Theater

Where’s My Water?

Where’s My Mickey?

Where’s My Water? 2

Where’s My Water? Lite/Where’s My Water? Free

Zootopia Crime Files: Hidden Object

In other unrelated Disney news, the media company announced a shake-up of its media portfolio. On Tuesday, the company said it plans to remove Disney and Pixar assets from Netflix, beginning in 2019, to make way for its own video streaming service. The company’s CEO and Chairman, Robert A. Iger, said the move is designed to increase shareholder value over the long term.

