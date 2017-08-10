‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Interrupts Bonnie And Hattie’s Loud, Wild, Champagne-Popping Party

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 tease that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will interrupt a party. However, it isn’t just any party. It is Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) and Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) celebrating taking over the lives of Marlena and Adrienne. How will Eric respond to the strange events and will he figure out that these two women are not who they say they are?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Bonnie Lockhart will successful put Adrienne in prison, taking her place. As seen on yesterday’s episode, Adrienne woke up after being drugged by Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) and was confused about where she was. Now, how is she going to get out of this situation? Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that she will try to convince everyone at the prison that she is Adrienne, not Bonnie.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans was admitted to a psychiatric hospital by Hattie Adams, who is impersonating the doctor. She will try to convince the staff that she is the real Dr. Evans. It is unknown if she is successful or not, but at one point, she is able to reach John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Celebrating getting rid of Marlena and Adrienne, Bonnie and Adrienne will throw a little party. They pop the corks off of a bottle of champagne and let the liquid fly in the air. They scream with glee and laugh loudly. Suddenly, they are interrupted by Marlena’s son, Eric Brady. He is, of course, going to be really confused. Acting like this is completely out of character for his mother.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 include Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) returning to Salem. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will have an epic confrontation. Brady is confronted by Chloe about his drinking. As for Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), she will try to persuade Joey (James Lastovic) not to turn himself in for Ava’s murder. However, he can’t live with the guilt anymore.

What do you think is going to happen with Eric, Bonnie, and Hattie on Days Of Our Lives? Will Eric Brady figure out that his mother has been replaced with an imposter?

