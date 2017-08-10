‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Could Be Using Marijuana To Ease Pain Due To Cancer

Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People is in great pain due to her stage 3B lung cancer. As the family is rumored to be looking to settle in Colorado, there were also speculations that she could be using marijuana to ease her pain.

Alaskan Bush People revealed that mom Ami has an advanced lung cancer. Given her condition, the Brown family decided it would be best to leave their homestead in Alaska so that Ami could get the medical treatment she needs. One of the rumored places where they are building a new home is Colorado, which led to some fans commenting that they are probably there to add medical cannabis to Ami’s treatment.

Before receiving a word about the treatment options for Ami’s condition, Billy shared, “Ami’s hurting pretty bad,” as People reported. In one of the episodes, Ami also told Billy that it feels like she could not take the pain anymore.

While there is a lack of scientific research on the benefits of medical marijuana, it is still believed to help enhance the treatment and reduce the pain for cancer patients, according to International Business Times. The treatment plan for Ami’s condition involves a combination of radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy induces pain, and as cannabis is regarded as a pain suppressant, it would make sense that they would consider including it. Marijuana is also said to help ease other cancer symptoms, which include nausea and vomiting, weight and appetite loss, anxiety and depression, and lack of sleep and fatigue, among others.

Meanwhile, it can be noted that the Alaskan Bush People family does not have to go to Colorado just to get medical marijuana. Cannabis has been legalized in Alaska and California for medical and recreational use, per Governing. Recent reports indicated that the family remains in Los Angeles, California, as Ami undergoes treatment at the UCLA Medical Center. In a previous episode of the show, executive producer Sheila McCormack explained that the radiation treatment would be five times a week for six weeks. Chemotherapy would follow after the radiation.

Alaskan Bush People airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]