‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Jamie Dornan Spills On Behind-The-Scenes Chemistry With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have previously shared that their real-life friendship always comes in handy when they shoot their intimate scenes. The Fifty Shades Freed co-stars revealed that the best thing about being good friends while working on this very challenging film is that they know each other well and that they don’t have any trust issues.

Although they successfully made the erotic scenes looked sexy and effortless, both stars repeatedly noted that these scenes were not easy to do at all. Jamie Dornan then shared that Dakota Johnson was the only one who understood what he was going through at the time because she was dealing with the same thing at that moment as well.

The 27-year-old actress echoed her Fifty Shades Freed co-star’s statement adding that when things were a little too uncomfortable for her, she needed Jamie Dornan to know that and protect her vulnerability, and he always did.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s amazing portrayals of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele definitely has its ups and downs. While their chemistry on-screen made the Fifty Shades Freed franchise successful, it has also become the basis of people to believe that they may be more than just friends.

Although the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars have always denied that something romantic is brewing between them, talks about them taking their working relationship to the next level never really stopped. Fans can sometimes forget how to separate reality from fantasy and that’s how all the dating rumors started.

Dakota Johnson already slammed these romance rumors more than once before. The talks of Jamie Dornan cheating on Amelia Warner with her may have become a common topic that she has learned to joke about it and not mind it as much anymore.

Despite being aggressively linked to each other, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have always noted that they are good friends since before they became co-stars in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Not only that, but the 35-year-old Irish actor is also already a married man and has been bringing his wife on red carpet events to remind everyone who his heart really belongs to.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]