World War 3 News: North Korea To Use ‘Absolute Force’ On Donald Trump, Missile Launch To Guam Likely In August

North Korea has called Donald Trump as someone who lacks “reason.” The latest news reports about the World War 3 situation in Asia reveal that Pyongyang is ready to use “absolute force” against the U.S. president. On the other hand, the Korean People’s Army is apparently ready for the missile launch toward Guam.

North Korea has revealed that Donald Trump’s warnings are “getting on the nerves” of the Korean military. The remark comes after the U.S. commander-in-chief asked the North to expect “fire and fury,” if it decided to go on with its missile launch to Guam. According to North Korea’s official media outlet, KCNA, Trump’s warning is “a load of nonsense.”

The Asian power apparently has no intention to slow down its nuclear experiments for now. Its military is reportedly all set to launch Hwasong 12 missiles to Guam as soon as the “commander-in-chief of the nuclear force” approves it. And, the launch is expected to take place as soon as mid-August. According to CNN, the commander-in-chief is none other than President Kim Jong Un.

The KCNA article claims that it is not possible have a proper conversation with Trump, as he is “bereft of reason.” The article also claims that “only absolute force” should be applied, when it comes to the American president.

While the North claims to have enough nuclear power to intimidate the United States and its allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis believes it is unlikely. According to him, the military capabilities of the two sides are “grossly overmatched.”

Mattis has asked the North not to isolate itself from the rest of the world. He believes Pyongyang should halt its nuclear pursuits immediately. Donald Trump earlier talked about the superior military power of the U.S. military. The defense secretary’s statement echoes the same, as he claims that the U.S. military and its allies have “the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth,” the BBC reported.

Pyongyang earlier announced that it was planning to launch missiles at Guam. The statement caused immediate uproar in the United States, as the U.S. island territory in the Western Pacific has around 163,000 people living in it. According to NPR, Washington has heavy military bases in Guam to “keep an eye” on the North.

