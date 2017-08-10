‘RHONY’ Luann De Lesseps’ Divorce, According To Sonja Morgan, Who Claims To Know Tom ‘Much Better’ Than Her

Luann de Lesseps divorce has been the talk of the town these last two weeks. Sonja Morgan sat down with Page Six and spilled some details about her Real Housewives of New York City cast mate’s divorce from Tom D’Agostino, who she claimed to know “much better than she did.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star shocked Bravo fans when she announced that she would be divorcing her husband, Tom D’Agostino, after just seven months of marriage. Luann de Lesseps announced the news on Twitter and asked for privacy during this difficult time in her life.

Her co-star Sonja Morgan did not seem to have a problem discussing Luann’s short-lived marriage. The 53-year-old mother sat down with Page Six on Wednesday to chat about Luann and Tom’s divorce and the fact that she hasn’t seen her former house guest Tinsley Mortimer’s news place yet.

Sonja said that she “promised Luann to go along with her happiness” when she first found out about her and Tom’s relationship.

Tom D’Agostino previously had a relationship with Sonja and dated another one of their Real Housewives of New York City cast mates, Ramona Singer.

She recalled how “happy” her friend seemed at the beginning and was “making this dream come true.” Although, the Bravo reality star did mention that the former Countess “wanted us to accept” them even when they could see what a “merry-go-round” she was on.

“I knew Tom much better than she did and much better than Dorinda [Medley] did.”

The divorced housewife did mention that she hated so she Luann hurt by all of this but she was “not surprised” to hear that her marriage wasn’t working after just seven months.

” It hurts me that shes hurt.”

Page Six also asked Sonja if she had seen her former house guest, Tinsley Mortimer’s new home in the city yet, to which she responded that she had not. She did admit that she regretted that she “pushed her away as a friend.”

Other reports by the Inquisitr noted that a sneak peek for The Real Housewives of New York City‘s reunion episode has been made available online and it certainly looks like it will be a drama-filled night.

While Luann does touch on her seemingly failing relationship with Tom during the Season 9 Reunion, the episodes had already been filmed prior to the reality star announcing her divorce on Twitter.

It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through???? — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 4, 2017

[Featured Image by Steven Lovekin/Stringer/Getty Images]